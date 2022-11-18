Blake Lively Delivers Touching Tribute to Husband Ryan Reynolds at American Cinematheque Awards

Blake Lively had a lovely speech for her husband Ryan Reynolds at the American Cinematheque Awards. The actor was being honored at the ceremony with the 36th American Cinematheque Award. Lively is currently expecting their fourth child together. She singled out Reynolds's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, and his unmatched work ethic." The two of them have proved to be quite the duo in Hollywood as their ascension together comes as a result of collaboration and juggling duties. The Hollywood Reporter captured the moving speech and commenters on social media could not help but swoon over the love shown on stage. It's been a massive fall for their family with the baby on the way and Deadpool 3 announced to a chorus of cheers. Hopefully, Spirited's run will deliver one more surprise as well. Check out what she had to say down below!

"So many of those stunning qualities comes from his homeland, Canada," Lively said. "And giving back to the country that gave him his life is critical to who he is as a person."

.@BlakeLively lists the qualities she loves about her husband @VanCityReynolds at the American Cinematheque Awards pic.twitter.com/LCj72BrdmF — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 18, 2022

"It was essential to keeping him grounded, to keeping him sane, to keeping him, him," she explained. "And now I am his home and our girls are his home. And just like that 19 year old boy, he races home. Whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, his is hardwired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home."

Handling This Pregnancy With Such A Busy Schedule

Speaking with Forbes, Lively was very open about the ways both her and Reynolds' life have changed since the kids got here.

Despite his busy work schedule, @VanCityReynolds is always present at home, says his wife @BlakeLively pic.twitter.com/HQ8uzVPI6h — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 18, 2022

"Authorship is a huge thing," Lively told the outlet. "I began acting when I was 16 years old and when you begin acting, you'll take whatever job you can get. With opportunity if you're fortunate enough, you're able to be a little bit more selective about your jobs – but even once you're there, as an actor, you are very often just a 'person-for-hire' versus the person telling the story or the person leading the way. I'm just way too nosy and involved and curious and active to be happy just saying Put me anywhere and I'll just stand and say whatever you want and wear whatever clothes you want. So even in my professional career, I saw that I was feeling less and less fulfilled when I wasn't able to also have authorship."

"Once I had children, that just became even more profound because my time was even more precious, but also I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin. I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident – not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled. I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship. When I say authorship, I'm not trying to be like the sole leader or genius. There's nothing worse to me than that and I also don't really believe in that. I believe in really valuable collaborations and that's where I'm getting my fulfillment these days and I've never been happier, professionally."

.@BlakeLively thanks @VanCityReynolds’ “hussy” mother for bringing her son into her world pic.twitter.com/6r2TbGZnO3 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 18, 2022

