Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy Disney+ Release Date Announced

Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy was released over the summer, and it became one of the highest-rated action comedies of all time, and there’s already talk of making a sequel. The movie was originally a 20th Century Fox production but it got shuffled to Disney when the companies merged, which led to a lot of fun Disney-themed easter eggs. Currently, Free Guy is available to buy on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, but it will soon be available on Disney+.

Free Guy will be hitting Disney+ on February 23rd. “It’s not a good day, it’s a great day because Disney+ announced that 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy will be coming to the streaming service in 2022,” a press release revealed. Disney+ recently released a video to tease some of the content that’s coming next year. You can check that out below

Director Shawn Levy previously told ComicBook.com that the movie’s success largely came from Reynolds being able to serve as the “engine” that’d make the entire machine move.

“Yeah. The truth is, as I said, if you’re lucky enough to direct Ryan Reynolds in a starring role, you get all these secret weapons in addition. And the truth is that Ryan has very quirky, weird, inspired musical taste,” Levy said. “So whether it was the Mariah Carey song or make your own kind of music, like a deep cut from the ’50s or ’60s, Ryan sometimes will go, ‘Is this a weird idea or should we try this song?’ And what I’ve learned with Ryan is don’t say no, at least give it a try because eight out of 10 times, it’s going to be amazing, and it’s going to make it into the movie.”

You can read an official description of Free Guy here: “In Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi, Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and a story by Lieberman. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine, and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Free Guy will be available to stream on Disney+ starting February 23rd, 2022.