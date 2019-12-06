Ryan Reynolds Shows How He Will Fit in at Disney in New Free Guy Teaser

Gonna fit RIGHT in at Disney. #FreeGuy trailer debuts tomorrow. ***This teaser expires soon. pic.twitter.com/J8LBeKJNAh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 6, 2019

Ryan Reynolds has a lot of good reason to prove that he’s a good company man these days, given that several film projects hat he had at 20th Century Fox now reside at Disney. While Marvel fans wait to see what happens with Reynolds’ Deadpool franchise under Disney, the actor is trying to get in good with the Mouse House by pushing some early merchandising for his new upcoming film, Free Guy.

The movie will take the idea of a “video game movie” and turn it on its head, by following a protagonist (Reynolds) who is a NPC, or “Non-Player Character” in a video game. Being a glorified video game extra doesn’t exactly scream merchandising dream… but Reynolds is trying sell the wares, anyway!

Check out the new teaser for Free Guy above!

Reynolds brings his usual comedic shtick to make this promo really shine – he even throws in a little Deadpool fourth wall-breaking, with

Synopsis: A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game.

Free Guy comes by way of director Shawn Levy (Real Steel, Stranger Things), based on a script by Matt Lieberman (Addams Family 2019, SCOOB!) and Zak Penn (The Avengers, Ready Player One). As you see in the promo, the film stars Ryan Reynolds along with Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Sranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), with Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and Channing Tatum (Kingsman 2).

Like Ready Player One, Free Guy will be walking the fine line of what qualifies as a “video game movie,” but seems like it will do something truly novel and fun with the concept. As the cast indicate in the video, this isn’t some established IP like a comic book franchise, it’s something new and original – and the irony is that once Free Guy is out, audiences probably will want to get their hands on the kind of merch that Reynolds is hocking here. Those blue shirts and “Guy” nametags could soon be flying off the shelves.

Free Guy hits theaters on July 3rd. The trailer will debut tomorrow. Be sure to check back.