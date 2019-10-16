Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski Teaming Up for New Film Imaginary Friends

Actors Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski have been beloved comedic actors for well over a decade, thanks to Reynolds’ The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Deadpool films and with Krasinski having starred in The Office, with the two reported to be uniting for the upcoming comedy Imaginary Friends, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Krasinski is set to write, direct, and star in the film, with Reynolds starring alongside him. The project has yet to land a studio but, given their combined star power and the streak of successes both have earned, it will likely be only a matter of time before the project officially moves forward.

The outlet described the film as “the tale of a man who can see and talk to people’s imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded. However, some imaginary friends, lacking love and friendship, turn to the dark side, and it’s up to Reynolds’ character to save the world from those that become evil.”

Krasinski might be best known for starring in the popular NBC sitcom, but has a handful of writing, directing, and producing credits to his name. One of his biggest successes on the big screen came with last year’s A Quiet Place, which he wrote, directed, and starred in. After receiving critical acclaim and a strong box office performance, a sequel was announced, with Krasinski having confirmed recently that shooting on the film had wrapped.

Given the self-contained nature of that story, Krasinski was originally reluctant to deliver a follow-up film, but when he realized the studio would make one regardless of his involvement, he decided to write and direct.

“I can’t stop them from doing [a sequel]. I’m a realist, I know how the studio operates,” the director shared with The New York Times earlier this year. “At first, I wanted nothing to do with a sequel — I told my wife, ‘It can never be this good again.’ And she said, ‘Of course it won’t. Take this movie, put it on a mantel so you can look at it anytime you want, and then go out and do something else.’”

Some of Reynolds’ biggest successes of his career came in 2016’s Deadpool and last year’s Deadpool 2, with the actor doubting we’ll get a proper Deadpool 3 and would be more likely to see the hero team up with other comic book characters. Earlier this year, Reynolds had a surprise appearance in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, adding yet another franchise to his belt.

