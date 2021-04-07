Ryan Reynolds' Match.com Satan Returns In New Mint Mobile Ad

✖

Ryan Reynolds brings back his version of Satan in a new ad for Mint Mobile, the mobile phone service company he co-owns that launched in 2015. Reynolds first debuted his Satan for a Match.com ad campaign in December 2020, with the gag being that Satan fell in love with the year 2020. "Match is responsible for bringing millions of people together and even in this dumpster fire of a year, people somehow found love on Match," Reynolds said previously. "We just imagined what a '2020 match' would look like and this video was the natural, slightly warped result. Also, this stuff gives me something to think about during the board meetings."

In the Mint Mobile commercial, the gag is that Satan is a great new employee for "big wireless," a generic mobile company representing all of Mint's much more established market competitors. Satan revels in Big Wireless's lack of customer service, long hold times, hidden fees, and high prices. You can watch the ad below.

This guy’s on a hot streak. pic.twitter.com/3nZs7X2D3k — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 7, 2021

Reynolds' next film is Free Guy, the comedy from director Shawn Levy that Disney delayed into August. Reynolds plays a bank teller who is a background character in an open-world video game that is about to get shut down in the film. With his world literally about to end, Guy decides to make himself the hero of the story before time runs out. Reynolds has described making Free Guy as the best experience he's ever had while making a movie.

"I do think it's the best movie-making experience that I've ever had easily but also I think the best movie I've ever done," Reynolds shared during a virtual press conference for the film. "It's the most pertinent to our times, in that sense. Where I feel Deadpool was a movie that was pertinent to the comic book culture when it came out, this really to me speaks to a broader spectrum of where we are in the world, and not only that, but how we are in the world. So, I think that's one of the reasons I think it's my favorite movie. But it's also, yes, the experience certainly plays into that, but also this incredible cast."

Free Guy also stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. The film opens in theaters on August 12th.

What do you think of the new Mint Mobile ad? Let us know in the comments section.