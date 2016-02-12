Ryan Reynolds’ Mom Tammy Trash Talks Chris Hemsworth in Deadpool-Style Diatribe: “I Loved You in Wonder Woman”

To my fellow @agboleague superhero fantasy football players. I don’t trash talk. Even if it’s “required”. Even if it benefits the astounding work of @sickkids hospital. Disparaging others isn’t what heroes do. I was raised to treat friends with respect. #ChrisHevansprine. pic.twitter.com/a6XsNvsRwt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2020

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recruits his mother for foul-mouthed trash talk about "everyone's least-favorite Australian," Thor star Chris Hemsworth. In the 73-second video published on the actor's Twitter account Monday, Reynolds' mother, Tammy Reynolds, reads a script taking a shot at Hemsworth's fellow Aussie and her son's X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman as part of a playful "social media feud" between the two stars. The censored video comes as part of the ongoing AGBO Superhero League, a one-of-a-kind fantasy football league where Reynolds and other superhero stars play to benefit various charitable organizations.

"To my fellow @agboleague superhero fantasy football players. I don't trash talk. Even if it's 'required,'" Reynolds writes in a tweet prefacing the video. "Even if it benefits the astounding work of @sickkids hospital. Disparaging others isn't what heroes do. I was raised to treat friends with respect. #ChrisHevansprine."

"He has asked me to read something about a friend of his. Normally, I would not talk to my friends like this, but he insisted," Tammy Reynolds says in the video, where she reads from a curse-filled script penned by her son.

"Chris Hemsworth is everyone's least-favorite Australian. And as a reminder, Hugh Jackman still exists," she says, before calling Hemsworth a "no-good asshat who looks like a bodybuilder f—ed a platypus." Remarking that "only a mother can say this next part," Reynolds' mom reads the rest of the script censored by bleeps: "Chris, you are a bleeping bleep who bleeps in the most bleeping bleep way."

"I am so sorry for my son, Ryan. It's my fault. I brought him up wrong," she says in a message to Hemsworth to end the video. "I loved you in Wonder Woman! It was the best."

(Chris Pine, who stars with Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, is not one of Marvel's 'three Chrises': Hemsworth, Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt, and Captain America actor Chris Evans.)

Reynolds is playing to benefit the SickKids foundation, which works to "make every kid a healthy kid." Earlier this month, an ugly sweater-wearing Reynolds encouraged his followers to support the cause through a video published to social media.

Reads a message from the SickKids website: "The ugly/not ugly holiday sweater. It’s a Ryan Reynolds festive tradition. Along with being really generous to SickKids. This year, we’re wearing one, too, and it’s dazzling, because it lights up the whole hospital, and the spirit of every kid. Join Ryan in supporting SickKids. Donate today and your donation goes twice as far: Samsung Canada will generously match donations until December 24th, up to $100,000!" You can donate to the cause here.