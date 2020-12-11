Ryan Reynolds Releases New Ugly Sweater Video in Support of SickKids Foundation

✖

Ryan Reynolds has been sharing a bunch of videos lately. We've seen his production company put up a hilarious Match.com commercial featuring Satan and some Taylor Swift music, a Sam's Club ad pitting Reynolds against Hugh Jackman (again), and an amazing Mint Mobile commercial that brought Rick Moranis out of retirement. However, the actor's latest video is extra special because it's meant to bring attention to SickKids, a foundation fighting "to make every kid a healthy kid." Reynolds' video features his infamous ugly Christmas sweater, puppies, and the Toronto Maple Leaves' Auston Matthews.

"Puppies Ugly Sweaters. An NHL star who’ll eventually stab me in the face with a rusty skate. All for the love of @sickkidsvs. Thank you @samsungcanada for pitching in and huge thanks as always to @austonmatthews," Reynolds wrote. You can watch his video in the post below:

"The ugly/not ugly holiday sweater. It’s a Ryan Reynolds festive tradition," the SickKids website reads. "Along with being really generous to SickKids. This year, we’re wearing one, too, and it’s dazzling, because it lights up the whole hospital, and the spirit of every kid. Join Ryan in supporting SickKids. Donate today and your donation goes twice as far: Samsung Canada will generously match donations until December 24th, up to $100,000!" You can donate to the cause here.

Reynolds is no stranger to giving. Recently, he donated winter coats to an entire school and he's given a lot of money for COVID relief throughout the year. One of his most interesting projects has been The Group Initiative Project, which he announced back in July. The Group Initiative Project is a new diversity and inclusion program that aims to develop talent from underrepresented groups in Hollywood. Reynolds recently took to Instagram to share a Zoom call with the first batch of winners, who are working on Netflix's The Adam Project.

The Adam Project is a new sci-fi movie is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. As for Reynolds' other projects, it was recently announced that Disney is reportedly moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Reynolds will be seen next in Free Guy, which is currently sticking to its guns with its 2020 release date of December 11th.

Keep up the good work, Ryan!