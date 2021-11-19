Guardians of the Galaxy Star Pom Klementieff Uses Tom Cruise to Trash Chris Hemsworth in Epic Diss Song

Happy Sunday, folks! There are plenty of things to look forward to on this crisp November day, but if you're a football fan, you've got lots of game options. While not everyone in the land of comics goes in for sports, there are a whole of lot stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who are taking their fantasy league quite seriously. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo founded the AGBO Superhero League, which features many of the most famous names in Marvel. The best part about their league is watching our favorite celebrities diss each other. Recently, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu released an epic diss track against Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds. Well, Pom Klementieff might have him beat. The actor known for playing Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is currently filming Mission: Impossible 7, so she recruited some of the movie's stars, including Tom Cruise, to throw down against Thor legend Chris Hemsworth.

“You think your balls are the greatest / But I’m going to smack your bottom / Give up your fantasy, Christopher," Klementieff begins in the epic video that utilizes Venice and channels the 1960s while singing in French. The lyrics were written by Klementieff and her MI7 co-star, Simon Pegg.

Klementieff goes on to sing lines such as “Your musculature is quite pathetic / Your hammer is teeny tiny / I am the best of the Avengers.” She also disses Anthony Mackie's Falcon, makes fun of Tom Holland's size, calls Ryan Reynolds movies "frivolous," and even jokes about Chris Evans' accidental nude leak.

However, the best part of the video is when she declares her team to be better and the camera zooms out to reveal her Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson. You can watch the full video at the top of the page.

One person we were disappointed to not see in the video was another Marvel star: Hayley Atwell. The woman known for playing Peggy Carter is also currently filming Mission: Impossible 7 and has even posted some fun content from the set featuring Klementieff.

As for the famous-full league, the commissioners are Guillermo Lozano and ESPN Fantasy Football expert Matthew Berry. Each week, superhero movie stars ranging from Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd to Karen Gillan or Tom Holland trash talk each other in about fantasy football match-ups and some of the results are beyond epic. The league supports several charities, so all of the trash talk is in good faith and for a good cause.

AGBO's Superhero League has its own website where the teams, standings, and charities can be found. For now, Paramount has dated its pair of untitled Mission: Impossible sequels for July 23, 2021, and August 5, 2022.