Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He’s So Mean To Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have one of the best celebrity friendships. The two actors appeared together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009, and Reynolds started a hilarious fake feud by continuously pushing for Jackman to cameo as Wolverine in the Deadpool movies. This has led to some funny pranks on each other, but it’s no secret how much they love really love each other. Currently, Reynolds is promoting his new movie, The Adam Project, and recently had a chat with kid reporters Lyla and Luna (via Yahoo! Entertainment) and they asked him some hard-hitting questions like why he’s so mean to Jackman, who they refer to as “The Greatest Showman.”

“Why are you so mean to ‘The Greatest Showman?’” they asked Reynolds. “OK, Luna. These are the kinds of questions I like,” Reynolds replied with a laugh. “I know for a fact he’s the one who named that movie … ‘The Greatest Showman.’ Why not just call the movie Super Awesome Hugh Jackman?” He added, “I think it’s pathetic and disgusting that he called the movie that. And I think it’s pathetic and disgusting that he insists people call him ‘The Greatest Showman’ everywhere he goes, including you, just young, impressionable kids. Goodness gracious.”

During the chat, Reynolds hilariously assures the 9 and 6-year-olds that they are “fine to watch Deadpool. No problem.”

As for The Adam Project, the movie hit Netflix today, and reviews are officially up on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com gave the new flick a 3.5 out of 5, saying it “doesn’t live up to its potential,” but “it’s still a pleasant experience that is catered to the whole family.” Currently, The Adam Project has a 68% critics score after 110 reviews.

Reynolds has said The Adam Project feels like “’80s wish-fulfillment.” The movie will see him as a man who goes back in time to get help from his younger self (Walker Scobell) to find their father (Mark Ruffalo) to save the future. The movie is also set to star Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. According to Reynolds, the movie is meant to feel like The Goonies, E.T., and other hits of the 1980s.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter, speaking about Netflix’s big Super Bowl movie ad. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

The Adam Project is now streaming on Netflix.