Hugh Jackman Had Touching Response to Ryan Reynolds’ Emotional Anxiety Post

At this point, pretty much everyone knows that Ryan Reynolds had Hugh Jackman have a hilarious, faux feud that they use to have some fun online as well as to promote their respective beverage companies. However, despite the jokes and jabs, the two men are actually pals. In fact, Reynolds took to Instagram this week to share an emotional post about his struggles with anxiety, and Jackman's had an incredibly supportive response.

"One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip," Reynolds wrote. "And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety. I know I'm not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry, and over-everything, please know you're not alone. We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it. But, as with this post, better late than never, I hope..."

"Mate - your honesty is not only brave but, I’m positive will help countless others who struggle with anxiety too. Good on you!," Jackman replied. You can view the post, which features Jackman's comment, below:

As for Reynolds and Jackman's upcoming projects, Jackman is starring in the new sci-fi thriller titled Reminiscence, which is expected to hit theatres and HBO Max on Labor Day. The actor took to social media earlier this year to share the first teaser for the film. Reynolds has a lot of exciting projects coming up, too, including The Adam Project. He recently wrapped filming the new sci-fi movie that is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. The actor has been sharing some fun photos of the set featuring himself with Ruffalo, who plays his father in the movie.

It was recently reported that Disney is moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, also confirmed that the movie will be rated R.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider, while adding some bad news: "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

What did you think about Jackman's reply to Reynolds' post? Tell us in the comments.