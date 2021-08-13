Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Next Prank on Hugh Jackman

✖

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a long history dating back to Reynolds' first appearance as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The two pals have a hilarious faux feud that's been ongoing ever since Reynolds tried to get Jackman to appear in the Deadpool movies. These days, the stars have both hilarious and heartwarming interactions with each other on social media, and they've been involved with a series of pranks against each other. Currently, Reynolds is promoting his upcoming movie, Free Guy, and teased he has some more pranks up his sleeve when it comes to his former co-star.

While chatting with Jess Cagle, Reynolds was shown some things that Jackman had said about him in the past. "First of all, only Hugh Jackman would call it dog poo, it's dog sh*t, Hugh, let's get with the program here. Um, and you know, this year I had this great shot that I was going to send him. I was going to send him like a sushi platter, but the whole thing was just made out of old Band-aids," Reynolds shared.

Cagle asked if they should edit that out in order to keep the prank a surprise, and Reynolds replied, "Yes, please. It didn't. No, actually it's fine. There's a dozen other that are coming that are different, uh, different fun surprises, all equally life-threatening." You can watch the full interview below:

Free Guy stars Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game who decides to become the hero of his own story… one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late. The film also stars Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Camille Kostek.

As for Jackman, he will be seen next in the new sci-fi thriller titled Reminiscence, which is coming soon to theatres and HBO Max. The actor took to social media earlier this year to share the first teaser for the film. You can read a description of the film via Deadline below:

"The movie follows Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?"

Free Guy will now debut on August 13th only in theaters. Reminiscence is scheduled to be released on August 20th.