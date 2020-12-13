X-Men Origins: Wolverine’s OTHER Deadpool Actor Scott Adkins Knew That Version Wouldn’t Work

We’ve all come to know and love Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, but the journey to those films wasn’t easy. Reynolds first appeared as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009. The movie was panned by critics and Marvel fans alike, especially for the botched portrayal of Deadpool. In fact, fans might not even remember that Reynolds wasn’t the only person to play the character in the movie. Scott Adkins, the martial artist/actor known for Doctor Strange and The Expendables 2, is uncredited in the film for playing “Weapon XI.” In a recent interview with The Illuminerdi, Adkins talked about how he knew the movie wasn’t going to work and why he wished he was asked to be in Deadpool 2.

“Well me and Ryan [Reynolds] never really interacted on set… When I got the role and went down I was excited. I was fully expecting to see the entire Deadpool costume and all that. When they brought me in and I saw the concept art of the mouth sewn shut and the laser eyes and the claws that pop out… I thought, ‘This isn’t going to work.’ [Laughs]”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “I wish Ryan [Reynolds] would have called me up for Deadpool 2… You know that bit at the end where he goes back [to X-Men Origins: Wolverine]… He could have killed me in the end. After all it was my fault. [Laughs]”

At least Adkins has a sense of humor about the experience! As for his other roles in Marvel, the actor revealed that he actually regrets playing Lucian in Doctor Strange. “That is one role that I regret taking,” he revealed. “I wish I would have held out and not taken the role, because now I feel I’ve blown my chance to be in the Marvel universe.”

As for the world of Deadpool, things are (thankfully) back on track. Disney is reportedly moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 starring Reynolds with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. The franchise’s fate has been up in the air ever since Disney merged with Fox due to the fact that Deadpool isn’t exactly mouse-material despite being a Marvel property. However, it appears the first two films were a big enough success to warrant a third under the Disney umbrella. In fact, it’s even expected to keep the R-rating that made the first two movies so fresh.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is currently streaming on Starz.