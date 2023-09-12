Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka Stars in Trailer for Slasher-Comedy Totally Killer

There's time-travel, too. There's just...a lot...going on in this movie, and it looks amazing.

Prime Video has released a trailer for Totally Killer, an upcoming slasher comedy starring The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka. The movie is a lot of different things all at once, because besides "slasher" and "comedy," you can also add "time-travel" to the mix, bringing a group of modern teens into the 1980s, where we get traditional, pre-Scream slasher aesthetics...or a nod to Stranger Things, maybe? Either way, pretty fun, and maybe a little familiar to fans of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which had an episode with a similar premise a few years ago, sending the team back to Mick Rory's high school years and pitting them against a masked killer who had made an impact on the timestream.

Totally Killer continues a long-standing partnership between Blumhouse and Prime Video, having previously delivered multiple years of the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" slate of programming, which saw the release of eight original and exclusive horror films, such as Nocturne, The Lie, Black as Night, and Madres. Totally Killer will earn a seasonally appropriate release date, as it will be landing on the platform just in time for Halloween.

You can see the trailer above.

Here's the film's official synopsis: Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous "Sweet Sixteen Killer" returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom's (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all, before she's stuck in the past forever.

Totally Killer is directed by Nahnatchka Khan from a screenplay by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver, and Jen D'Angelo. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks, p.g.a., and Greg Gilreath, p.g.a. In addition to Shipka, Totally Killer stars Olivia Holt, Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah and Jonathan Potts with Randall Park and Julie Bowen.

Totally Killer will premiere globally on October 6, exclusively on Prime Video.