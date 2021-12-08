Riverdale Fans Are Loving Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Cameo

For years, Archie Comics fans have been incredibly eager to see the worlds of Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cross over. The two series, which premiered on The CW and Netflix, respectfully, offer surprising takes on the iconic Archie lore — and this week, fans of the series finally got to see them come to a head. The Netflix series’ version of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) was previously confirmed to be appearing on the hit The CW, as part of its genre-bending “Rivervale” five-episode event. Spoilers for Season 6, Episode 4 of Riverdale, “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode centered around three generations of Blossom women throughout different eras, all of whom had major events happen during the passing of Bailey’s comet. In the present day, the comet arrived as Nana Rose Blossom wanted to peacefully pass on in a ritual, which prompted Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) to recount the previous Blossom women’s tragic stories. Towards the end of the episode, it was revealed that Sabrina had been invited over to help with the ritual, and that she and Cheryl knew each other through the coven community of Riverdale and Greendale.

As Bailey’s comet passed through Riverdale, Cheryl and Sabrina performed the ceremony, which helped swap Nana Rose and Cheryl’s souls just before Nana Rose died. As it turned out, Cheryl had secretly achieved immortality after being cursed in the 1800s, and had been operating as different Blossom women over the past century or so. Sabrina explained that death wasn’t permanent in the world of witches, as she’d previously died and come back to life.

Both Riverdale and CAOS fans alike have been hoping to see the two worlds cross paths — and it’s pretty safe to say that seeing it come to fruition surprised viewers. Here are just a few of those responses.

