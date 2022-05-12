Amazon and Blumhouse Developing New Slasher-Comedy Starring Kiernan Shipka and Randall Park

✖

The partnership between Prime Video and Blumhouse Productions continues to move forward, having previously delivered multiple entries under the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" banner, as they are working together to develop the new horror-comedy Totally Killer. The new film is set to star Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mad Men), Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer), Julie Bowen (Modern Family, Life of the Party), and Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh off the Boat). Nahnatchka Khan (Always Be My Maybe, Young Rock, Don Wong) is on board to direct the project. Stay tuned for details on the release of Totally Killer.

The film follows Jamie (Shipka) whose mom, Pam (Bowen) is terrorized by the resurgence of the Sweet Sixteen Killer-a masked maniac that slaughtered a group of teenage girls in the '80s. With the help of her friend Amelia (Kelcey Mawema), she travels back in time to 1987 and teams up with the teen version of her mom (Holt) to try and stop the killer.

The cast of newcomers and established actors portraying characters in the film include Lochlyn Munro ("Adult Blake"), Charlie Gillespie ("Teen Blake"), Stephi Chin-Salvo ("Marisa Song"), Anna Diaz ("Heather Hernandez"), Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar ("Teen Randy Finkle"), Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson ("Teen Lauren"), Ella Choi ("Teen Kara Molnar"), Kelcey Mawema ("Amelia"), Liana Liberato ("Tiffany Clark"), Nathaniel Appiah ("Teen Doug Summers"), and Jonathan Potts ("Adult Chris Dubusage").

The news comes on the heels of the announcement that Prime Video and Blumhouse acquired worldwide rights for the horror-drama and Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Nanny from first-time feature writer/director Nikyatu Jusu. Additionally, the two companies have released eight films in the past two years as a part of their "Welcome to the Blumhouse" series, including: Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Madres, The Manor, Black Box, Evil Eye, Nocturne, and The Lie.

"The idea of a horror-comedy time travel movie is, I'm gonna be honest, something I never thought of in my life. So when I was approached by the amazing creatives at Blumhouse and Amazon about Totally Killer, it was just so unique and exciting I had to be involved. And then add this incredible cast on top of that? Everybody get readyyyyyyy," said director Nahnatchka Khan.

"We thought this genre mash-up of slasher/comedy with a twist of time travel was just so fun, and Nahnatchka Khan is perfect to direct," said Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television.

"With Nahnatchka's vision and the exciting cast led by Kiernan Shipka and Olivia Holt, we are confident Totally Killer will resonate with our audience around the world," said Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios. "We could not be more thrilled to watch this story come to life and to continue our longstanding collaboration with the incredible team at Blumhouse."

