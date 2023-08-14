Totally Killer: First-Look Photos of Prime Video's Time-Travel Slasher Released

The latest partnership between Blumhouse Productions and Prime Video is the slasher Totally Killer, which has just earned first-look images. This new movie continues a long-standing partnership between Blumhouse and Prime Video, having previously delivered multiple years of the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" slate of programming, which saw the release of eight original and exclusive horror films, such as Nocturne, The Lie, Black as Night, and Madres. Totally Killer will earn a seasonally appropriate release date, as it will be landing on the platform just in time for Halloween. Totally Killer will premiere on Prime Video on October 6th.

Totally Killer is described, "Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous 'Sweet Sixteen Killer' returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom's (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face to face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all, before she's stuck in the past forever."

Also starring in the film are Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah, Jonathan Potts, and Randall Park.

Check out the first-look photos of Totally Killer below before it premieres on Prime Video on October 6th.