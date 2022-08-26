Samaritan Featurette Teases Sylvester Stallone's New Kind of Superhero (Exclusive)

Actor Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to playing superheroes, having played Judge Dredd back in the '90s and then joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but with his new film Samaritan, the actor is exploring a different corner of the concept, which you can learn more about in the exclusive featurette above. With one of the actor's breakout roles being in the Rocky series, Stallone has showcased characters whose physicalities take a devastating toll on their bodies, with the upcoming film set to blur the lines between reality and superhero stories. Check out the exclusive featurette above before Samaritan premieres on Prime Video on August 26th.

The film is described, "Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon 'Wanna' Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City's super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin."

The film also stars Pilou Asbæk, Martin Starr, Moises Arias, and Dascha Polanco. Samaritan was directed by Overlord filmmaker Julius Avery.

"We didn't really have superheroes," Avery detailed of watching blockbuster movies in the '80s. "We only had action heroes. And Sly was the closest thing we had to a superhero. So to put him in a superhero movie? That feels fresh and cool and something that people will get a kick out of."

Despite his age, Stallone is doing his fair share of high-octane acting, thanks to some assistance from movie magic.

"This is a big event movie -- we see our heroes kicking ass," Avery added. "We're going to see Sly do things he hasn't done in a long time, and in a really inventive way. He's 73 years old! I'm amazed by how much he actually does. I'm telling you, most guys in their twenties wouldn't be able to do what Sly does in this movie."

