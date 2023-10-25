Sylvester Stallone Returning for Samaritan Sequel

Sylvester Stallone starred as a retired superhero in last year's Samaritan, and today sees The Hollywood Reporter confirming that a sequel is officially on the way, which will see Stallone reprising his role. Bragi F. Schut will be writing the script for the follow-up, who also wrote the original movie. Last year's Samaritan was directed by Overlord director Julius Avery, though Amazon Studios did not reveal if Avery would be returning. Following its release, Samaritan was reportedly the number-one movie on Prime Video for three weeks, according to numbers provided by Amazon. There is no release date announced for the Samaritan sequel.

Samaritan is described, "Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon 'Wanna' Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City's super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin."

The film also starred Pilou Asbæk, Martin Starr, Moises Arias, and Dascha Polanco.

Stallone is no stranger to the realm of superheroes and comic-book properties, as he starred as the titular character in Judge Dredd and also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. While Samaritan might have borrowed a similar spirit to comic book movies, it was an entirely original experience.

"We didn't really have superheroes," Avery previously detailed of watching blockbuster movies in the '80s. "We only had action heroes. And Sly was the closest thing we had to a superhero. So to put him in a superhero movie? That feels fresh and cool and something that people will get a kick out of."

He continued, "This is a big event movie -- we see our heroes kicking ass. We're going to see Sly do things he hasn't done in a long time, and in a really inventive way. He's 73 years old! I'm amazed by how much he actually does. I'm telling you, most guys in their twenties wouldn't be able to do what Sly does in this movie."

Stay tuned for updates on the Samaritan sequel. Samaritan is now streaming on Prime Video.

