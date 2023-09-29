Saw Composer Charlie Clouser Wants to Score the Upcoming Spawn Film

Saw X arrives in theaters this weekend, delivering even more shocking and inventive horror storytelling for moviegoers. The new film features a number of new and returning faces among its cast and crew, including Charlie Clouser, who composed the original score. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian for Saw X, Clouser revealed another property he would like to put his stamp on — the upcoming film reboot of Spawn.

"I'll take it," Clouser revealed in our interview, which you can check out above. "Make sure he has my number. I had no idea. They've been talking about this for years and years and like, trying to make it happen?"

After Clouser learned of the film, which has been in development for years and currently has Jamie Foxx attached to star in the titular role, he got even more enthusiastic about the possibility.

"Well, fantastic. So it's gonna be a Blumhouse thing, then? Well, I've got some calls to make," Clouser added. "I can't believe it's been out of the out of the public consciousness for so long. Yeah, that's a no-brainer. I think you're absolutely on the money with that recommendation. So sold."

What Is the Spawn Reboot About?

Spawn will follow the journey of Al Simmons, a man who makes a deal with the devil and is reborn as a Hellspawn-turned-vigilante. The new film has been in the works since early 2015, with Spawn creator Todd McFarlane initially planning to write and direct it himself. In the years that have followed, Brian Tucker, Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman, and Matthew Mixon have all been brought on to rewrite the script. Blumhouse's Jason Blum has previously told ComicBook.com that the film is targeting a 2025 release date.

"It's in very very active development," Blum explained earlier this year. "What needs to happen is that my fellow friends the writers and the studios need to figure out their differences and get back to writing, but we've got a great group of folks putting it together, and my hope is that that movie -- my prediction is maybe we'll actually see a Spawn movie in '25. No promises, but that's my prediction."

What Is Saw X About?

In Saw X, John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer -- only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.

The cast for Saw X includes Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, and Michael Beach.

Saw X is now playing exclusively in theaters.