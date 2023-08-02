Saw X Director Says New Movie Is the Longest in the Franchise

John Kramer is returning to the big screen this fall with the release of Saw X, the 10th film in the long-running horror franchise. This new installment in the series actually takes place between Saw and Saw II, and follows Jigsaw as he attempts to receive experimental treatment for his terminal cancer. Not only does Saw X seem to be one of the Jigsaw-heaviest installments in the entire series, it will also likely be the longest Saw film to-date.

Kevin Greutert, who helmed the sixth and seventh installments in the Saw franchise, has come back to direct Saw X. While speaking at the Midsummer Scream 2023 convention (per The Direct), where the Saw X trailer made its debut, Greutert revealed that the latest Saw will run longer than the previous entries.

"There's so much more to this film than even the amazing amount that was there. I can say it's the most epic, and this might sound scary, but I think it's the longest Saw movie," Greutert said. "We don't waste. When we're editing a Saw movie, we do not waste time. So the fact that it's long, I think, is a testament to just how well done it is."

Most of the Saw films have run just about an hour and a half. The longest film in the franchise is Saw III, which goes for a total of one hour and 48 minutes. Needless to say, none of the movies have been very long to this point, so Saw X doesn't have to be very lengthy in order to be the longest of the series.

Saw X Has a Lot More Than the Trailer Shows

Greutert also addressed the trailer itself while speaking at Midsummer Scream. The recently released trailer for Saw X may seem to show off quite a lot about the film, but the director assured those in attendance that there's quite a lot that hasn't been revealed.

"I'm so grateful to Lionsgate for the amount of attention that they put into bringing this movie out to you and letting everybody in the world know about it," he explained. "And, you know, as much as this trailer shows, the thing that really blows me away is kind how little it does at the same time. So, I think anybody who thinks, 'Well, I've seen that movie now,' is very, very wrong."

What Is Saw X About?

Here's the official Saw X synopsis from Lionsgate:

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable," the press release reads. "Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."