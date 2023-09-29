Saw X is finally here and it includes the series' first theatrical post-credits scene. The Saw series is known for being one of the most brutal, depraved, and twisty franchises in all of horror and it has had some incredibly long legs. The series began in the early 2000s and after the success of the first movie, Lionsgate continued to pump them out for 7 straight years. The series "concluded" in 2010 with the tagline "The Final Chapter", but seven years later the blood-soaked franchise was revived for Jigsaw and subsequently Spiral: From The Book of Saw in 2021. However, Saw X is a proper return to the mainline story as it not only brings back John Kramer, but also his protege Amanda. Given Kramer dies early on in the series, Saw X is a prequel and is set between Saw and Saw 2 as Kramer is trying to seek treatment for his cancer. However, if you're reading this, you probably know this and want to know what the deal with Saw X's post-credit scene is. Spoilers for Saw X will follow below.

Saw X Post-Credit Scene Explained

Saw X has one scene during the middle of the credits, so you don't have to stay until the very end if you don't want to. As for what happens, it's a fun nod at what's to come in the other Saw movies past Saw 2. At the end of the film, Jigsaw kills all but one of the people directly involved with scamming him out of a brain surgery in Mexico. We see him leaving the estate that he stayed in during his "treatment" and the credits roll. Mid-way through the credits, we see what appears to be the bathroom from Saw or at the very least, something very similar aesthetically. Henry, the man in Kramer's cancer support group who recommended John seek out this shady treatment, is hanging from the ceiling. John notes that Henry's now missing the giant scar on his stomach, proving he was in on this elaborate scam.

We then see Detective Hoffman (one of Jigsaw's most notable surprise proteges in the later movies) standing off to the side, stating how absurd it is to screw over John Kramer. It's also suggested that Hoffman was the one Kramer called earlier in the movie for help locating the con artists. As Henry pleads for his life, a trap attached to his stomach is activated. The movie then cuts to black before we can see the outcome of the trap.

Will There Be a Saw 11?

The ending of Saw X doesn't necessarily set up anything that isn't covered in the other Saw movies, but it also doesn't exactly close the door on more movies either. However, producer Orsen Koules suggested that they have ideas for more films that could build directly off the ending of Saw X. Koules was clear that they have yet to write anything and have been waiting to finish this movie before cementing plans for future Saw movies.The creators of the film also revealed that they've had former actors in the franchise already ask to come back if they make more. "We're kind of superstitious," producer Oren Koules told ComicBook.com. "We tend not to get too far ahead of ourselves. The movie's going to be released in a few days. For us, we do have ideas for the next one, we haven't put pent to paper. But this is his story, we really wanted it to be John Kramer's story and tell a John Kramer story. So for the first 30 minutes of the movie, he's John Kramer, you don't have any hint of Jigsaw."