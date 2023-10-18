Saw, Mad Max: Fury Road & More Movies Leaving Hulu in November

There are seven Saw movies set to exit Hulu next month, along with a slew of other popular films.

Hulu recently released a complete list of movies and TV shows that will be joining its streaming lineup in the month of November, there's quite a lot for subscribers to be excited about in the coming weeks. A new season of Fargo arrives in November, along with popular films like Elf, Space Jam, Sandlot, and Twister. Unfortunately, Hulu's monthly streaming newsletter also comes with a list of titles exiting the service as well. November has quite a few popular movies making their exit from Hulu.

Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One is leaving Hulu near the beginning of November, along with A Walk to Remember and Mad Max: Fury Road. Most of the departures, however, are set for the end of the month.

November 30th will see Hulu lose seven of the films in the Saw franchise that have been available on the service. Other hit films leaving that day include Die Hard, Raising Arizona, and Doctor Sleep.

Everything Leaving Hulu in November

Here's the full list of Hulu's departures next month:

November 2nd

Ready Player One

November 3rd

A Walk to Remember

November 8th

Mad Max: Fury Road

November 14th

A Long Way Down

Blade Of The Immortal

Cocaine Cowboys

Cocaine Cowboys 2

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded

Georgia Rule

Point Break

The Seat Filler

November 15th

Johnny English Strikes Again

November 18th

Sliding Doors

November 21st

The Intern

November 22nd

Every Other Holiday

November 24th

Christmas Perfection

November 30th

50 First Dates

A Dangerous Method

Annabelle

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead

Bend It Like Beckham

Belle

Breaking Up

Chronicle

The Cookout

The Day The Earth Stood Still

Damsels In Distress

Dance With Me

Darling Companion

Die Hard

Doctor Sleep

Dragonball: Evolution

Easy A

Exorcism Of Emily Rose

The Good Son

Good Kids

The Guilty

Hail Caesar!

The Holiday

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

It (Stephen King's)

It Chapter Two

Johnson Family Vacation

Just Married

Larry Crowne

The Last King of Scotland

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Love & Other Drugs

Machine Gun Preacher

Midnight In Paris

Moscow On The Hudson

Murder on the Orient Express

The Omen

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Pulling Strings

The Punisher

The Pursuit of Happyness

Punisher: War Zone

The Quarry

Rambo: Last Blood

Raising Arizona

The Transporter

Transporter 2

Transporter 3

True Lies

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter

Shaun Of The Dead

Sleepless in Seattle

Star Trek

We Bought a Zoo

Wild Hogs

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu? Let us know in the comments!