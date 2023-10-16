American Horror Stories Season 3 Trailer Released

In just over a week, American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories returns for its fourth season, debuting as a four-episode Huluween event set to debut on Hulu on October 26th and now we know just how dark and twisted those four episodes are going to be. On Monday, FX released the full trailer for the event along with episode synopses and cast lists as well. From the looks of things, each episode is going to be very uncomfortable, taking on terrifying tales of human connection and the human body. You can check out the preview below and then read on for the episode information.

Episode 1, "Bestie" stars Emma Halleen, Seth Gabel, Jessica Barden, Jeff Hiller, and Amrou Al-Kadhi. "After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend." Episode 2, "Daphne" stars Reid Scott, Annie Hamilton, Allegra Heart, and Christopher Fitzgerald. "An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user." Episode 3, "Tapeworm", stars Black Lightning and The Wonder Years star Laura Kariuki, Hazel Gray, Lisa Rinna, and Rob Yang. "An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success." Episode 4, "Organ", stars Raul Castillo, Emily Browning, Laila Robins, Havana Rose Liu, and Cameron Coperthwaite. "A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry."

What is American Horror Stories About?

Here's how FX AND Hulu describe the series: "American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by 20th Television."

American Horror Story: Delicate is Currently Airing on FX

As for American Horror Story, the twelfth season, Delicate, is currently airing Wednesday nights on FX. American Horror Story: Delicate is inspired by Danielle Valentine's novel, Delicate Condition. In Delicate Condition, a woman named Anna "becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says."

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy," Valentine previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about the book. "It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

Hulu will begin streaming American Horror Stories Season 3 during their annual "Huluween" event on October 26th.