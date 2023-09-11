New Saw X Teaser Released

"I want to play a game." Six years after we last saw serial killer John Kramer (Tobin Bell) in 2017's Jigsaw, the man behind Billy the Puppet is back in Saw X. Part sequel and part prequel set between the events of 2004's Saw and 2005's Saw II with a still-alive John Kramer, the new movie is the 10th chapter in the James Wan and Leigh Whannell-created franchise and sees the iconic Jigsaw Killer put a twist on his infamous death traps. And a new promo, which you can see below, puts a Jigsaw twist on a classic children's game: Operation.

Want to play Saw-peration?

"The return of Tobin Bell to the franchise furthers Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures' goal of a film that captures everything Saw fans love about the franchise, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve," studio Lionsgate said when announcing Bell's return after his character was only mentioned in 2021's Spiral. With Saw X, the Saw III prequel plans to capture fans' "hearts — and other body parts — with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve."

The official description: "John Kramer is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps."

Directed by Kevin Greutert — the franchise's longtime editor-turned-director who helmed 2009's Saw VI and 2010's Saw 3D —the movie also marks the return of trap-making Jigsaw apprentice Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith) and co-stars Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, and Renata Vaca.

"We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love," franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said when announcing Saw 10. "And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans' favorites in the entire series."

Saw X opens only in theaters September 29th.