Saw and Saw II Returning to Theaters Ahead of Saw X

Saw X is slated to land in theaters in just a few weeks, which marks the tenth entry into the grisly and gruesome series, with Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the country set to remind audiences where the franchise began with double-feature events in select locations. Fans will be able to check out both Saw and Saw II, which won't just help remind audiences about the franchise's humble origins, but also serve as a refresher for the motives of John Kramer (Tobin Bell), as Saw X is set between the events of these two movies. Saw X is slated to hit theaters on September 29th.

Participating Alamo Drafthouse locations are as follows:

Arlington, VA (Alamo Drafthouse Crystal City) – September 20th

Ashburn, VA (Alamo Drafthouse Loudoun) – September 20th

Austin, TX (Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar) – September 16th

Charlottesville, VA (Alamo Drafthouse Charlottesville) – September 20th

Chicago, IL (Alamo Drafthouse Wrigleyville) – September 16th

Corpus Christi, TX (Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi) – TBC Date

El Paso, TX (Alamo Drafthouse East El Paso) – September 19th

Katy, TX (Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra) – September 16th

Laredo, TX (Alamo Drafthouse Laredo) – TBC Date

Los Angeles, CA (Alamo Drafthouse DTLA) – September 16th

New York, NY (Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan & Brooklyn) – September 16th

Raleigh, NC (Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh) – September 16th

San Antonio, TX (Alamo Drafthouse Park North) – September 16th

Springfield, MO (Alamo Drafthouse Springfield) – September 16th

St. Louis, MO (Alamo Drafthouse City Foundry) – September 15th

Washington, DC (Alamo Drafthouse DC Bryant Street) – September 20th

Westminster, CO (Alamo Drafthouse Westminster) – TBC Date

Winchester, VA (Alamo Drafthouse Winchester) – September 16th

Woodbridge, VA (Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge) – September 20th



You can check the official Alamo Drafthouse website for showtimes.

Saw X is described, "John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw and Saw II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer -- only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps."

