Scarlet Witch Is Doctor Doom’s Real Endgame In Incredible Doomsday Art

Doctor Doom is after the Scarlet Witch and her power in this incredible Avengers: Doomsday art that explains the villain’s possible plans in Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Downey Jr. has already made his first uncredited appearance as Doctor Doom in the MCU, as he debuted in The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ mid-credits scene. He will have a much larger role in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, however, as he is expected to embark on a mission to stop incursions from ravaging the multiverse, but he might not be able to accomplish this alone.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps saw Doctor Doom meet with the young Franklin Richards in the Baxter Building of Earth 828. The connection between the pair hasn’t yet been revealed, but new fan art in the style of a comic strip shared by @charactersdiary explains exactly why Doom needs Franklin, the Power Cosmic-imbued son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm. The art suggests Doom may bring Franklin to Earth 616 and use his Power Cosmic to resurrect the Scarlet Witch, who, despite sacrificing herself in Phase 4, could still contain the power to enact Doom’s plans.

Why It Makes Sense For Scarlet Witch to Be With Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday

The Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom have a long and complex history in Marvel Comics, so it would be brilliant to see them brought together in the MCU. At one time, Tony Stark was something of a mentor and friend to Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, so twisting this relationship now that Victor Von Doom has Stark’s face would introduce some interesting conflict in Doomsday. The concept of Doom acquiring Franklin Richards, bringing him to Earth 616, and using the Power Cosmic to resurrect Maximoff is also clean and makes sense.

We’ve already seen Franklin Richards use the Power Cosmic to resurrect another formidable female MCU hero — his own mother, Sue Storm’s Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby). The same could be done to Wanda Maximoff, but the length of time she’s already been dead could have a huge impact on her personality and memory. This creates the opportunity for Marvel Studios to explore the amnesiac Scarlet Witch storyline from Marvel Comics, where Maximoff was brought to Latveria and married Doctor Doom, only to eventually be found by her reincarnated sons, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, the Young Avengers’ Wiccan and Speed.

In Avengers: Doomsday, Doctor Doom is expected to be hoping to destroy alternate worlds and variants to stop incursions from destroying his world — loosely adapting Marvel Comics’ Time Runs Out arc, which preceded 2015’s Secret Wars. He might not have the power to destroy entire worlds by himself, but the Scarlet Witch certainly does, as does Franklin Richards. Doom may be building an army of unmatched power to help him with his scheme, and the Scarlet Witch absolutely deserves a spot in the roster.

