I’m So Glad Marvel Confirmed VisionQuest’s Biggest Scarlet Witch Spoiler (But I’m Convinced There’s More)

Marvel Studios has just confirmed some huge details about the upcoming VisionQuest series, including one major spoiler that makes us even more excited for the Phase 6 show. VisionQuest will be hitting Disney+ in late 2026 as the third instalment in a trilogy comprising the celebrated WandaVision from 2021 and Agatha All Along from 2024. The series will bring Paul Bettany back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Vision – the white iteration first seen in WandaVision – but he won’t be the only MCU character returning in the upcoming spinoff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the Marvel Animation and Marvel Television panel at this year’s New York Comic-Con, several new details about VisionQuest were revealed. As well as the logo for the series being revealed, NYCC audiences caught a glimpse of Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, James D’Arcy, Orla Brady, Emily Hampshire, and James Spader as physical versions of the artificial intelligence’s DUM-E, U, JARVIS, FRIDAY, EDITH, and Ultron. These weren’t the only cast members seen in the series’ first footage, however, as another much-anticipated MCU character has been confirmed to be returning.

Tommy Shepherd Being Confirmed for VisionQuest Avoids Agatha All Along’s Mystery Being Repeated

The NYCC VisionQuest footage ended with CCTV coverage of MCU newcomer Ruaridh Mollica, who joined the cast of the spinoff back in February 2025. Following his casting, Mollica was heavily speculated to be portraying the reincarnated son of Vision and the Scarlet Witch, Tommy Maximoff, following his transition into a new body courtesy of his brother, Billy’s (Joe Locke), powers in Agatha All Along. VisionQuest’s new footage has confirmed this casting, officially revealing that Mollica will be playing Thomas Shepherd-come-Tommy Maximoff in the upcoming series.

While it’s surprising that Marvel Studios has confirmed this major casting perhaps a year before VisionQuest is scheduled to hit Disney+, this announcement does mean that Marvel won’t be repeating itself. Joe Locke’s casting as William Kaplan-come-Billy Maximoff in Agatha All Along was kept hidden throughout promo and even during the series’ first few episodes, thanks to a nifty sigil. This mystery trend won’t be repeated in VisionQuest, which will give Mollica the chance to better develop his story as Tommy Maximoff – who may become the Young Avenger known as Speed.

In Marvel Comics, Thomas Shepherd was revealed to be the reincarnated form of Tommy Maximoff during 2006’s Young Avengers #11. Billy and Tommy Maximoff were created magically by the Scarlet Witch from pieces of Mephisto’s soul to be her and Vision’s sons. Mephisto reabsorbed them in 1989, but they were reincarnated into William Kaplan’s Wiccan and Thomas Shepherd’s Speed, who became Young Avengers and eventually learned their true parentage. Marvel Studios tied their death and reincarnation to the destruction of the Scarlet Witch’s Hex around Westview, New Jersey, perfectly setting the stage for Agatha All Along and VisionQuest.

If Marvel Is Happy to Reveal Speed’s MCU Return, VisionQuest Must Be Hiding Something HUGE

Marvel Studios has become well-known for keeping the biggest twists and mysteries of its projects hidden prior to their release. Ruaridh Mollica will be playing Thomas Shepherd was a pretty huge reveal, so the fact that this has been confirmed already suggests there may be even more mysteries abound for the spinoff. As the third and final instalment in the WandaVision and Agatha All Along trilogy, VisionQuest must make steps to tie up loose ends and set up futures for its core characters outside the trilogy, which spells exciting news for the show.

We already know a lot about VisionQuest, but there are even more reveals that Marvel Studios might still be keeping hidden. Perhaps Joe Locke and Kathryn Hahn will be reprising their roles of Billy Maximoff and the ghostly Agatha Harkness, setting up a much-anticipated family reunion in VisionQuest. This family reunion might not be complete, however, without the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who many want to see return to the live-action MCU after her controversial and divisive death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

VisionQuest is the final chapter of the trilogy, so it would be great to see it come full circle and end with a reunion of a fully-restored Vision and a resurrected Wanda Maximoff. The Scarlet Witch deserves redemption in the MCU after her turn as a terrifying villain in Phase 4. VisionQuest presents the perfect opportunity for her to be redeemed, especially if she reunites with her lover and her reincarnated sons – making Ruaridh Mollica’s casting confirmation even more exciting.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!