Scarlet Witch’s MCU Return in Avengers: Doomsday Gets Definitive Response (but Marvel Fans Still Don’t Believe It)

Elizabeth Olsen might have just dashed hopes of the Scarlet Witch returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, three years after her departure from the franchise, but Marvel fans aren’t so quick to believe the beloved actor. Olsen debuted as the Sokovian sorceress Wanda Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a minor villain, but went on to become a formidable member of the Avengers. Her Multiverse Saga story, however, transformed the Scarlet Witch back into a terrifying antagonist before she learned the error of her ways and sacrificed herself, but many still want to see her return.

“I’ve been really proud of what we’ve been able to make, really proud,” noted Elizabeth Olsen during a recent conversation with The Playlist. “But I don’t have an answer for [whether Wanda will return].” When asked whether Olsen will be reprising her fan-favorite role in the Russo brothers’ upcoming Avengers: Doomsday in 2026, Olsen stated, “I do wait. I want to see [her] return in this role because I think what they’ve done with her is really great, and I love the journey she’s taken. I think it’s always a fun one to get to go back into, and I just have no idea how or when, for sure.”

Marvel Fans Don’t Believe Elizabeth Olsen & Think Scarlet Witch Will Return

Despite her comments, Marvel fans have voiced their theories and opinions on how Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch can return to the MCU. Wanda Maximoff has been confirmed as dead after destroying the Darkhold and bringing down the Darkhold Castle on Mount Wundagore in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, a new Reddit thread suggests that Olsen’s comments to The Playlist may be a red herring. Other MCU stars, including the likes of Andrew Garfield, Patrick Stewart, Harrison Ford, Dafne Keen, and more, have denied being involved in projects only to appear, so Olsen could be doing the same.

“No actor is going to say anything other than this when they’re asked unless they’ve already been announced,” notes u/rubyschnees, and u/LampyV2 agrees, “Of course that’s what they’re gonna say!” “She’s simply too popular for her not to return in some way,” suggests u/Solonglondon, referring to how the Scarlet Witch became a fan-favorite character during WandaVision, and it would be strange if this isn’t capitalized on. Additionally, u/bdtechted notes that “We need her back in VisionQuest at least,” positing Olsen could return alongside Paul Bettany’s Vision, Ruaridh Mollica’s Tommy Maximoff, and perhaps Joe Locke’s Billy Maximoff.

Back in November 2024, even Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed to Omelete that Marvel Studios “is we are excited to find out when and how Scarlet Witch can return.” This seems to imply that it’s almost a certainty Elizabeth Olsen will be reprising her role, and, given the recent reincarnations of her and Vision’s sons, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, and their suspected family reunion in VisionQuest, it would be great to see Wanda join them. This would set her up for a return in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, aiding in the battle against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

