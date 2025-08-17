Predicting the Next 27 Actors Cast in the MCU’s Avengers: Doomsday

At the end of March, Marvel Studios confirmed the first 27 actors cast in Avengers: Doomsday, but many more Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans are expected to join them soon. Marvel’s first Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement – which took the form of a five-and-a-half-hour chair-laying ceremony – included some predictable casting choices, as well as some major surprises. However, there were many MCU stars who were curiously omitted from the announcement, but with production well underway, another chair-laying ceremony might be on the horizon.

As well as MCU mainstays such as Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, and the casts of the New Avengers and Fantastic Four teams, Marvel Studios also confirmed that several members of 20th Century Fox’s X-Men team would be returning in Avengers: Doomsday. This promises a multiverse-spanning storyline that could lead to even more surprises in another cast announcement. With 27 actors already confirmed, including Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, there could be 27 more on the way, and these are our best predictions for who could appear in the Russo brothers’ upcoming crossover event.

27) Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes’ War Machine

It’s been a shame to see one of the MCU’s original armoured heroes wasted during the Multiverse Saga, as Rhodey was revealed to have been replaced by a Skrull in Secret Invasion, but this transition hasn’t been explained. Avengers: Doomsday presents the perfect opportunity for Don Cheadle to return, perhaps briefly examining his experience with the Skrulls, before moving on to allow him to be a true custodian of Tony Stark’s legacy as Iron Man. With Downey Jr. returning as a villain, it would be great to see Stark’s best friend’s reaction, so we’d love to see War Machine again.

26) Brie Larson as Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel has been central to the MCU since her debut in 2019, but she has unfortunately been at the center of some confusing and misplaced criticism in recent years. The Marvels became the MCU’s lowest-grossing movie ever, despite positive reviews, making it essential for Brie Larson to return to fully redeem her cosmic character in Avengers: Doomsday. She proved pivotal to Avengers: Endgame’s narrative, and has already dealt with the multiverse in 2023, so it would make sense for her to rejoin the Avengers in 2026 to battle Doctor Doom.

25) Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner’s Hulk

It was very surprising to not see Mark Ruffalo’s name among the first roster of MCU actors returning in Avengers: Doomsday. Bruce Banner has been at the core of the MCU since the very beginning, and has been through some pretty wild changes, leading to him becoming Smart Hulk in Endgame. We last saw him alongside his Sakaarian son, Skaar (Wil Deusner), so Doomsday could give this introduction more meaning, while expanding the Hulk’s storyline even further. The Russo brothers made some controversial choices with the Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, so Doomsday could provide redemption.

24) Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters’ She-Hulk

Alongside Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, it would be fantastic to see his cousin, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters also return in Avengers: Doomsday. She-Hulk has been absent from many conversations surrounding an MCU future since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted her with poor visual effects and unfounded review bombing, even though she’s one of the most exciting, satirical, and powerful characters introduced to the MCU in recent years. We’d love to see Maslany reteam with Ruffalo to bring these Hulks back to life in Avengers: Doomsday – especially if this comes with better CGI.

23) Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

Tom Hiddleston has already been confirmed to be returning as Loki in Avengers: Doomsday, and set photos from the movie’s production have seemingly confirmed the Time Variance Authority will be revisited. This all creates the perfect opportunity for Sophia Di Martino to reprise her role as the Loki variant, Sylvie, who formed a close bond with Loki in his self-titled Disney+ series. Sylvie could inform other heroes about the state of the multiverse, as she has more knowledge than most, and her inclusion could open the door for Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, Ke Huy Quan, and more to also return.

22) Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Chris Hemsworth was the first actor confirmed to be returning in Doomsday during Marvel’s chair-laying announcement, which means the city of New Asgard could be revisited in the upcoming Phase 6 movie. This means New Asgard’s king, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, must be included, especially after defending her people in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Valkyrie fought Thanos alongside the Avengers in Endgame, so could be included as a more central hero in Doomsday, alongside her Asgardian allies, though Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor likely won’t be involved.

21) Chris Pratt as Peter Quill’s Star-Lord

The end of 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 saw Peter Quill leave the titular team and return to Earth, where he reunited with his grandfather. The movie ended with the promise that the Legendary Star-Lord will return, and Avengers: Doomsday is the best place for Chris Pratt to come back. Despite not having any innate superhuman gifts, Quill is a skilled fighter, an experienced leader, and has an intimate knowledge of cosmic goings-on in the MCU, so would be a huge asset to the Avengers, and he could be joined by his former Guardians of the Galaxy teammates.

20) Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector’s Moon Knight

Aside from an appearance in the animated What If…? series, Oscar Isaac has not appeared in the MCU as Marc Spector or his alters since his debut in Moon Knight. Moon Knight is one of the most exciting new heroes in the MCU, so it would be fantastic to see him return in Avengers: Doomsday, though he might be too focused on the street-level MCU to take part. Doctor Doom has godly power, however, as down Spector, so it would be brilliant to see these two powerhouses go toe-to-toe, especially if Layla El-Faouly’s Scarlet Scarab (May Calamawy) joins them.

19) Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange

2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular Master of the Mystic Arts travel across the multiverse, providing him with an intimate knowledge of multiversal ideals and concepts. This perfectly set him up for a huge role in Avengers: Doomsday, so it’s shocking he hasn’t yet been confirmed to be involved. Strange was last seen entering the Dark Dimension with Clea (Charlize Theron) to stop an incursion, so it would be fantastic to see them both return in Doomsday to fulfil this goal and perhaps help to thwart more incursions and stop Doctor Doom.

18) Benedict Wong as Wong

If Doctor Strange and Clea return, it would make sense for Benedict Wong’s Wong to be involved in Avengers: Doomsday, too. Wong, as the current Sorcerer Supreme, is one of the most important figures in the MCU, and perhaps an easy target for Doctor Doom on his hunt for power. Wong played a crucial role in Infinity War, Endgame, and Multiverse of Madness, so it would be great to see him come back in Doomsday to continue this strong streak, displaying more of his power, maybe building a team of his own, and perhaps even becoming a victim of Doom.

17) Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might have ended with Wanda Maximoff’s demise, but teases in Agatha All Along and speculation of her return in the upcoming Vision Quest series could set up her return for Doomsday. In Marvel Comics, the Scarlet Witch is a very important figure alongside Doctor Doom, who manipulates her into being his wife, so this could be explored in the MCU’s Phase 6. With Joe Locke portraying the reincarnated Billy Maximoff, and a new Tommy Maximoff expected to debut alongside Paul Bettany’s Vision in 2026, it’s high time for a Maximoff family reunion.

16) Paul Bettany as Vision

If the Scarlet Witch returns, then it would be no surprise to see Vision come back alongside her. Paul Bettany is set to return as the white version of the vibranium synthezoid Vision in 2026’s Vision Quest series – the latest spinoff from 2021’s WandaVision. It’s assumed that Vision Quest will premiere before Avengers: Doomsday’s December 2026 release, which means Paul Bettany’s solo series could provide the perfect set-up for his role in Doomsday. One thing’s for sure – the vibranium Avenger would prove very useful in the fight against Doctor Doom.

15) Tom Holland as Peter Parker’s Spider-Man

Tom Holland is currently filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled for release in July 2026, and will see Peter Parker’s Spider-Man team up with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher on the streets of New York City. The fact that Spider-Man will be jumping back into action shortly before Avengers: Doomsday, and Brand New Day will likely mark some huge set-up for the Phase 6 crossover, there’s little doubt Tom Holland will be involved in the Russo brothers’ next MCU instalment. Spider-Man proved to be a huge asset in Infinity War and Endgame, and he’s grown even stronger since then.

14) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams’ Wonder Man

Scheduled to premiere as Simon Williams’ Wonder Man in the self-titled Disney+ series, Wonder Man, in December 2025, we can easily see Yahya Abdul-Mateen II having a role in Avengers: Doomsday. As Wonder Man, Abdul-Mateen will debut as one of the MCU’s most powerful new characters, a superhuman who has ambitions of becoming a Hollywood star, so he’ll be crucial in the fight against Doctor Doom. It’s no wonder he wasn’t confirmed in the first round of casting for Doomsday, as the release of his own series was still a way off, but this is no longer the case.

13) Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton’s Hawkeye

After making a miraculous recovery from his 2023 snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner is ready to rejoin the MCU as Clint Barton’s Hawkeye. Barton has seemingly retired from a superhero career several times, but he surely has one or two more adventures in him. With Robert Downey Jr. returning, and Chris Hemsworth already being confirmed for Doomsday, it would be great to see the other members of the original Avengers team join them. Barton is also the mentor to one of the MCU’s most exciting new heroes, which could hint at a bigger role for her in Doomsday, too.

12) Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye

Hailee Steinfeld joined Jeremy Renner in 2021’s Hawkeye series as Kate Bishop, a sharp-shooting archer who idolized the Avenger and eventually became his mentee. Clint Barton seemed to pass on the Hawkeye mantle to Kate Bishop at the end of the Phase 4 series, setting her up to become a central hero in the MCU’s future, perhaps as a member of the Young Avengers – who were teased in 2023’s The Marvels. Avengers: Doomsday would be a great place to bring the Young Avengers together, and, as the oldest member, Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye could become the group’s natural leader.

11) Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams’ Ironheart

The most recent live-action Disney+ series released by Marvel Studios was Ironheart, which developed Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in the wake of her debut in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With a relationship to Letitia Wright’s Shuri – who has already been confirmed for Doomsday – it would make sense for Riri to return in the upcoming crossover event. After Ironheart’s finale saw Riri strike a deal with Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen), her role in Doomsday could come with some unexpected and thrilling dark twists.

10) Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel

If the Young Avengers are set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, they won’t only include the likes of Kate Bishop, Riri Williams, Billy Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Skaar, and more, but Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel would also take a central position. Iman Vellani’s mutant superhero is one of the most important figures in the MCU, and will surely bridge the gap between the old and reset MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars. After partnering with Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau to save the universe in The Marvels, there’s no doubt Ms. Marvel will reunite with them in Doomsday.

9) Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

The end of The Marvels saw Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau become trapped in an alternate reality inhabited by the X-Men – including Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, who has already been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday. This means that her return in Doomsday is practically inevitable, as it would be silly to explore a multiverse-spanning story without revisiting the Earth Rambeau is now trapped on. This could explain the confirmation of so many X-Men members returning in Doomsday – perhaps Monica is trapped on Earth 10005 – and would open the door for another exciting new character to return alongside her.

8) Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau’s Binary

The Maria Rambeau of Earth 616 passed away during the Blip, but several of her variants have already been introduced to the MCU. While Lashana Lynch’s Captain Marvel was killed by the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels introduced her Binary variant, who had teamed up with the X-Men. Revisiting this alternate reality – where Monica Rambeau found herself trapped – presents the opportunity for Lashana Lynch to better develop Maria’s Binary persona, perhaps establishing herself as one of the MCU’s most powerful new characters, and giving Lynch a more substantial role in the franchise.

7) Famke Janssen as Jean Grey

So far, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, Kelsey Grammer, and Channing Tatum have all been confirmed to be reprising their X-Men roles in Doomsday. There are many omissions, however, and one of the most prominent is that of Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey. Jean deserves to return after X-Men: The Last Stand fumbled her delivery of the Dark Phoenix, as she needs some serious redemption. We hope Jean Grey is finally done justice on-screen in the MCU, but, before Marvel Studios recasts the iconic X-Men hero, we’d love to see Janssen get another chance.

6) Halle Berry as Ororo Munroe’s Storm

Another iconic X-Men member who wasn’t included among those in the first cast announcement for Avengers: Doomsday was Storm, with neither Halle Berry nor Alexandra Shipp being confirmed to be reprising the role. Berry has been the subject of rumors for several years, with speculation suggesting she’ll reprise the role of Storm, who never quite got the chance to display her almost god-like power in Fox’s X-Men franchise. After Earth 10005 was revisited in Deadpool & Wolverine, and with many X-Men members already confirmed, we would love to see Halle Berry’s Storm return to action before the role is recast.

5) Hugh Jackman as Logan’s Wolverine

Speaking of Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman recently shared footage of him back training in the gym, which may have teased his upcoming appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. Jackman retired from the role of Wolverine after 2017’s Logan, but returned as a variant of his original Earth 10005 hero in Deadpool & Wolverine, and could reprise this role in Doomsday. It’s every comic fan’s dream to see Wolverine and the X-Men in comic-accurate live-action costumes, and Doomsday is promising to make this happen, so, before someone else takes over from Jackman, we want him to come back just one more time.

4) Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson’s Deadpool

It would be hard to have a Deadpool & Wolverine reunion with just the latter, so it would make sense for Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson to also return. Deadpool & Wolverine became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time in 2024, making a return for the titular Merc with a Mouth practically inevitable. While Reynolds is working on a new Deadpool and X-Men team-up project, it would also be brilliant to see Deadpool team up with the Avengers and the pre-established heroes of the MCU. Doomsday could reunite Deadpool with the X-Men while introducing him to the other heroes of the MCU.

3) Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Even after the disappointment of 2023’s Secret Invasion, Nick Fury is still one of the most important figures in the MCU’s history. He helped found the original Avengers team, so it would be fantastic to see Samuel L. Jackson reprise the role for their upcoming adventure, especially with Robert Downey Jr. returning. Fury’s involvement with SABER in The Marvels means he has knowledge of the MCU’s cosmic and multiversal powers, which could prove crucial to Doomsday. Fury deserves redemption after his controversial Phase 5 adventures, so we hope he comes back and cements himself as a formidable hero once again.

2) Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter

Hayley Atwell was previously rumored to be involved with Avengers: Doomsday, but this hasn’t yet been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios. Atwell debuted as Peggy Carter back in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and she was last seen as this original iteration in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. It’s possible this version of Peggy Carter could return, but Atwell could also play a Captain Carter variant of her character, who has previously been seen in animation and even in live-action in the MCU. A mirror to Steve Rogers’ Captain America, Captain Carter would be a great addition to Doomsday’s roster.

1) Chris Evans as Steve Rogers’ Captain America

After the shocking reveal that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back to Marvel – as Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man – speculation stirred about who else could return. While he’d remained mum about the idea of returning as Captain America since his departure in Endgame, Chris Evans came back to the MCU as Johnny Storm’s Human Torch in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, presented a number of opportunities for him to also return in Avengers: Doomsday, whether as the Human Torch, Captain America, or another variant altogether. We want to see all the original Avengers return, so perhaps Scarlett Johansson will join, too, but only time will tell.

