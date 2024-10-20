Agatha All Along: Where Is Tommy (And Could He Lead to the Young Avengers)?

Over the two most recent episodes, Agatha All Along answered a bunch of major questions about the mysterious Teen played by Joe Locke, first by revealing in Episode 5 that Teen is actually Wanda and Vision’s son, Billy Maximoff and then in Episode 6 revealing exactly how Billy exists at all when Billy and his twin, Tommy were supposedly erased when the Hex fell. We also found out that Billy doesn’t want power from The Witches’ Road at all — he just wants to find his brother. With Billy back, fans naturally are eager to see Tommy return as well but now we have the same question that Billy has in the series: where is Tommy Maximoff?

Functionally, the “how” of Tommy Maximoff’s survival is likely to be similar to Billy’s. We now know that Billy survived the fall of the Hex because, as his existence was being erased, just outside the Hex young William Kaplan was headed home from his Bar Mitzvah when his family was involved in a car crash. William Kaplan unfortunately died, but Billy’s soul was able to move into William’s body, causing him to be reborn. Given that Agatha All Along followed Billy’s Marvel Comics backstory, it’s pretty likely that the how of Tommy’s existence post-Hex will be similar — the comics aren’t very specific about the mechanics of Tommy’s reincarnation so Agatha All Along probably won’t linger too long on the details. It’s the where of it all that actually matters and this is where things could get interesting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tommy’s Story in Comics is Connected to the Young Avengers

In the comics, Billy finds Tommy as part of recruitment for the Young Avengers. While Billy isn’t specifically looking for Tommy as part of the Young Avengers, the team does locate Tommy being held in essentially juvenile detention for people with powers after an incident in which Tommy vaporized his high school using his powers. At the facility, he was texted and experimented on, something that the Young Avengers freed him from. It was later that Billy and Tommy realize they’re twin and, thus, their identities. If we had to guess — and that’s kind of the point here so we’re going to — Tommy may be enduring something similar in the MCU. If that is the case, what The Witches’ Road might give Billy at the end (provided he survives) is not Tommy’s exact location, but the path by which to find him.

That idea, of course, leads us to an even bigger bit of speculation: Agatha All Along could lead to the creation of the Young Avengers. While the MCU has already introduced numerous characters traditionally associated with the Young Avengers and even went as far as to, in The Marvels, show Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) reach out to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to seek out other young heroes and start a new group, a proper “Young Avengers” hasn’t yet happened. If Agatha All Along doesn’t end with The Witches’ Road leading Billy directly to Tommy, it could instead see him connected with Kamala and Kate, leading to the creation of the Young Avengers and sending them out to find others. It’s something that would leave the door open for Tommy to have his own comics-accurate backstory as well as set the stage for a future MCU project (and one that fans have been clamoring for for years.)

It’s also worth noting that Billy’s boyfriend’s name is Eddie. That’s a name that’s really quite close to Teddy and, in comics, Billy’s boyfriend is Teddy Altman, aka the Young Avenger Hulkling.

Could the Quest to Find Tommy Be Part of The Multiverse Saga?

If Agatha All Along doesn’t directly lead to the Young Avengers, however, the show has already provided a path for Agatha All Along to connect to the larger “Multiverse Saga” beyond merely being a WandaVision spinoff. One of the things that was established at the end of WandaVision was that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) heard her boys crying out for her somewhere in the multiverse. This, of course, led to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While it might be a little weird to have one of the twins exist in the main universe and the other have ended up in another reality, Episode 6 of Agatha All Along saw Billy admit that he can feel Tommy, but he can’t find him. That could be a clue that the other Maximoff brother is in a different reality — essentially a so close yet so far away sort of situation. Maybe the end of Agatha All Along will lead to Billy and Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) on a multiverse adventure. You know, if they somehow manage to trust one another.

Wherever Tommy is, now that we’ve established Billy’s existence and centered Billy’s reason seeking out Agatha and for walking The Witches’ Road around finding his missing twin, it’s almost guaranteed that the story begun in WandaVision won’t be over with this latest Disney+ series. It’s just a question as to where the road will lead us next.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes arrive Wednesdays at 9pm ET.