“Life will not be contained. Life breaks free, it expands to newterritories and crashes through barriers, painfully, maybe evendangerously. Life finds a way,” says Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm in 1993’s Jurassic Park. More than 30 years and six movies later, life finds a way in the newly titled Jurassic World Rebirth. Universal Pictures on Thursday hatched a title treatment teaser (below) and the first plot details for the seventh entry in the Jurassic series, which is directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

The new Jurassic World movie “sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air,” according to the synopsis released with first-look images. Five years after the events of 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, “The planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scarlett Johansson (The Avengers) plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead askilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from theworld’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersectswith a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized bymarauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an islandwhere they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’sbeen hidden from the world for decades.

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Blade) is Zora’s most trusted team leader, Duncan Kincaid; Jonathan Bailey (Wicked) is paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi) is Martin Krebs, a rep for Big Pharma; and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) is Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben’s family, with Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool) as members of Zora and Krebs’ respective crews.

“I’m an enormous Jurassic Parkfan. It’s one of the first films I remember seeing in the theater. Iremember seeing it so vividly. It was like life-changing. It wasmind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am,” Johansson exclusively told ComicBook, adding that Koepp’s script “is so incredible.”

“He returned after like 30 years to write the script,” the Black Widow star said. “He’s sopassionate about it, which is so awesome.”

Jurassic World Rebirth opens in theaters July 2nd, 2025.