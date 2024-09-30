Jurassic World Rebirth Wraps Filming Less Than a Year Before Its Release Date

When the fourth installment in the Jurassic World film series was first announced by Universal Pictures, everyone knew it would be an absolute sprint to get it completed. New of the movie broke at the start of this year, and it was given a 2025 release date without having a director or stars attached. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story filmmaker Gareth Edwards was hired to direct back in February, followed by an entire casting process and a production start this summer. Now, less than a year until its July 2, 2025 release date, Jurassic World Rebirth is finished filming.

Producer Frank Marshall took to Instagram this weekend to confirm that production had wrapped on Jurassic World Rebirth, which begins the long process of post-production, where all of the complicated special effects will be added to the film. Of course, this team will have their work cut out for them, as the Jurassic World Rebirth release date is just over nine months away. That's a lot of dinosaur work to pull off in a fairly short amount of time, but it's not exactly an impossible task.

Edwards is known for timely and cost-effective shoots, so he was the right person to come in and complete a quick turnaround like this for Universal and the Jurassic World franchise. In addition to Rogue One, the director also has 2014's Godzilla and last year's The Creator under his belt.

What Is Jurassic World Rebirth About?



Jurassic World Rebirth brings original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp back to the franchise with a brand new screenplay. Marshall, who shepherded Steven Spielberg's iconic 1993 blockbuster is also back as a producer. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Ed Skrein, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. You can check out Universal's synopsis for the new Jurassic World below.

"Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs.

"When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades."

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters on July 2, 2025.