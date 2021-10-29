Scream 5 Shares Ghostface Jack-O'-Lantern From Set for Halloween

✖

Production continues on the upcoming fifth Scream movie (despite some positive COVID tests for crew members working on the sequel) and the official Twitter account for the movie posted a photo from the set of a Ghostface themed Jack-o-lantern, complete with his trademark hunting knife stuck in the side. This picture follows rumors that the upcoming sequel would feature a drastically different version of the killer's mask, which was shot down by a representative from Fun World (the company that owns the iconic mask from the series). It was confirmed however that it could be slightly modified from what fans are expecting.

Neve Campbell is set to return as the series' original final girl Sidney Prescott with co-stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox also returning as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, respectively. Newcomers to the franchise for the upcoming film include Jack Quaid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison. Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are helming the picture from a script by Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt.

Campbell, despite appearing in the four previous movies as its leading character, was at first reluctant to return to the franchise after director Wes Craven passed away in 2015. The Radio Silence filmmakers stepping behind the camera for the movie marks the first time in the history of the Scream feature film franchise that a director other than Craven has helmed an entry in the slasher series. The actress previously opened up about how they were able to convince her to come back to the series, noting they became filmmakers because of the original series.

“They actually wrote me a letter and they said they basically are directors because of these films,” Campbell revealed to Jamie Lee Curtis for a Variety conversation. “They are directors because of Wes Craven and they’re really so excited to be a part of these films and what an honor it is to do them, and that they really want to do justice to Wes and honor his legacy.”

She added, "That meant a lot. That letter meant a lot to me. Then I went and watched one of their films and it’s brilliant and in keeping in tone. So I thought, ‘You know what, I can do this.’ I think this could be a lot of fun and a good idea. These are people who are doing it for the love of these films. So that meant something.”

The new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.