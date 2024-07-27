SDCC 2024: Paul Feig Speaks Out on Possibility of Bridesmaids 2

It’s been 13 years since Paul Feig directed the instant classic film Bridesmaids which helped changed the way the world viewed women in comedy forever. During its run in theaters, it grossed over $300 million at the worldwide box office making it the highest-grossing Judd Apatow production to date. It also helped launch the comedic careers of Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig, Mellissa McCarthy, and Ellie Kemper who are staples in the genre over a decade later. In Bridesmaids, Annie (Wiig) is single and near penniless as she struggles to make ends meet coming out of the recession. Her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) reveals to her that she’s getting engaged which forces Annie to interact with the rest of her bridal party and try to help pull off the wedding of Lillian’s dreams while also taking part in the many crazy rituals that almost every woman who is getting married knows well.

Will Bridesmaids Ever Get a Sequel?

With a sector of filmmaking left pretty uninspired it’s the age of sequels, threequels and reboots for many favorites from the early 2000s. Speaking to ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con while promoting his latest project Jackpot!, Feig finally answered the age old question about a potential sequel to Bridesmaids.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No, no, I’m not touching that one,” Feig joked. “No, I don’t know. You know, who knows? If somebody had a great idea — it’s just sequels are hard. That whole movie is great because her life was a mess and the whole thing was so much fun to watch her kind of go through this and repair her life. So, if you make a sequel, well, her life can’t be a mess again. So, I mean, it can’t be wedding, it can be, but … people’s lives never go downhill! What are you talking about!?”

Several of the original cast including McCarthy and Byrne have previously gone on record stating that they would return however while McCarthy was down for it right then, Byrne’s approach was a bit more methodical. She would only return for a sequel if the rest of the women did as well. They have all certainly kept themselves busy with Wiig in projects like Despicable Me 4 and Big Mouth; McCarthy playing the iconic role of Ursula in The Little Mermaid as well as Byrne in Insidious: The Red Door and a few episodes of Bluey. Kemper hasn’t been as active in the acting world, however she did recently star in Netflix’s Happiness for Beginners.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates.