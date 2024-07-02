John Cena and Awkwafina’s Jackpot! Trailer Released

Amazon Studios has shared the trailer for John Cena and Awkwafina‘s hilarious new action comedy Jackpot!, hitting the streaming service August 15th. The straight to streaming film appears like it may be a summer sleeper film that will have great success. The movie also reunites Cena with his Barbie co-star Simu Liu.From director Paul Feig (Spy) and Rob Yescombe who penned the script, Jackpot! follows Katie (Akwafina) a Los Angeles import who mistakingly finds herself the winner of a lottery ticket. In this lottery, however, if you want to claim the multi-billion dollar jackpot, you must kill the winner before sundown.

Per the synopsis, “Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena) who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. However, Noel must face off with his slick rival Louis Lewis (Liu), who also seeks to collect Katie’s commission at all costs.” JACKPOT! also stars Ayden Mayeri (I Love That for You, The Afterparty), Donald Elise Watkins (Fly Me to the Moon, Black Box), Sam Asghari (Special Ops: Lioness), and comedian Murray Hill (Drag Me to Dinner, Life & Beth).

Feig opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the difference between making a film like Jackpot! where it’s not purely an action film that relies heavily on shooting guns to get the message across. Instead, they explore different avenues. “If it were just anybody could kill anybody, I wouldn’t have been drawn to it,” Feig said. “If it’s a lot of shooting, I have no interest in those movies. I don’t like all that gunplay and stuff. This is really primal survival, but it’s not toxically aggressive. It is not ugly.

“It is very fun and ridiculous, but you’re still worried for them because the stakes are real,” he continued. “But you’re never going, like, ‘That’s upsetting.’ I want to keep an elegance about it all and make it fun, but at the same time, I don’t like action comedies where the villain is silly, and everybody is silly. The stakes have to be real. There has to be real danger. It has to be very believable characters, and then you put them in an extreme situation.”

The film is produced by Roth/Kirschenbaum Films’ Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Feigco Entertainment’s Laura Fischer and Paul Feig. John Cena, Zack Roth, and Rob Yescombe will executive produce.

Jackpot! releases globally on Prime Video on August 15th.