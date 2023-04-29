Bridesmaids 2: Melissa McCarthy Would Join Sequel "Right Now"

Melissa McCarthy has been in many great comedies over the years, but it's safe to say she became a household name after playing Megan in Bridesmaids, a role that earned her an Academy Award nomination back in 2012. Currently, there are no plans to make a Bridesmaids 2. In fact, director Paul Feig recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and explained why he doesn't want to make a follow-up. "There won't be because I'm just so happy with what we did," Feig explained. "People want a Bridesmaids 2, which would be fun, but think about it. The reason we love that movie so much is because Kristen Wiig's character is going through the fire and repairing herself. Does she go through the fire again and repair again? Or do we just have a 'crazy' wedding?" Despire Feig's disinterest in the idea, McCarthy recently told People that she's up for a sequel.

"I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now," McCarthy shared. "That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time." She went on to joke that the cast is "all in our nineties and [writers] Kristen [Wiig] and Annie [Mumolo] are like, 'Should we team back up?' I'd be like, 'Yes. Yeah, we should.'"

During the interview, McCarthy was also asked about her favorite part of making the beloved comedy. "Oh my God. Just being around that many funny people where truly it was like people dropping to the ground because we couldn't get air in," she shared. "From a distance, it must have looked like we all had food poisoning because there was just times where we'd be like... You can't be around that group of humans and not just be beside yourself."

What Is Melissa McCarthy's Next Movie?

Melissa McCarthy will soon be seen in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid as Ursala. In addition to McCarthy, the film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jacob Tremblay as Flunder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. The movie is being directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Diggs' Hamilton co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters on May 26th.