Sebastian Stan’s Avengers: Doomsday Tease Isn’t What Fans Wanted to Hear, “I’m Not Ready”

Although fans are plenty excited about the arrival of Avengers: Doomsday this December, there is also no small amount of anxiety when it comes to who might be on the chopping block. As is true of every Avengers movie, but especially the last two, these films tend to claim the lives of some significant characters, and just given the fact that the larger MCU seems to be at a turning point right now, there’s some reasonable suspicion that Doomsday in particular might take down multiple major heroes. Fans also have their ideas about who that might include, from theories that we will once again watch Loki die after some recent comments by Tom Hiddleston to considerable concern about what Bucky Barnes’ fate will be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Sebastian Stan has just given an interview that has fans even more worried about his fan-favorite character in particular. Specifically, according to Decider, Stan said, “I haven’t seen the movie, and I don’t know how it turned out…I’m sure it’s going to be probably heartbreaking, in a lot of ways. We’ll see who makes it to the next level.” Although that’s a pretty safe answer in terms of reveals, and it seems at least in part speculative, fans—especially Bucky fans—are absolutely panicking, as they believe the ominous reference to “who makes it to the next level” indicates that his character is going to die (and other characters along with him).

MCU Fans Are Panicking, But Is Bucky Actually Going to Die in Doomsday?

Stan’s comments about Doomsday certainly don’t make it seem like the movie is going to be a walk in the park for viewers, although they also don’t really hint that his character in particular is going to die. Even so, there has been a wave of concern following this interview. On one X post about Stan’s comments, one commenter wrote, “RIP Bucky,” and another said, “Yeah that mf is dying.” On a different X post, the comments are similar, with one reading, “So he’s about to die. Got it,” and another saying, “I’m not ready for this movie,” with an image of Yelena Belova crying. Yet another has experienced the very same as far as responses go, with one commenter writing, “Yeah he getting slimed” and another saying, “Bro is soft launching his death.”

Clearly, at this point, the overwhelming opinion is that Bucky will die in Doomsday, and while that’s possible, there are plenty of reasons to doubt that as well. For one, this is far from the only time Stan has spoken about Doomsday recently, and, in fact, in yet another recent interview, Stan was talking about other story ideas he has for Bucky. One of them was “the lost years,” when Bucky was brainwashed by Hydra, which would actually not guarantee his survival in Doomsday because it would be set in the past, and the other was the possibility of Bucky becoming the new Captain America. The latter idea is both controversial and would require Bucky to survive Doomsday. Considering he just brought this up, it may very well mean he does survive the film. Unfortunately, audiences can only wait and see.

Do you believe Bucky Barnes is going to die in Doomsday? Who else do you think could die in the movie? Share your thoughts down below.