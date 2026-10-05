Sebastian Stan Has Two Ideas for a Bucky Barnes Solo Movie & One Would Be Very Controversial

As Marvel fans are gearing up for Avengers: Doomsday, they have a laundry list of questions that they are more than ready to see answered in the movie. Among those are certainly questions about which characters will be making surprise appearances (the latest image of the Latverian witches has raised suspicions about a number of characters, including, unsurprisingly, the possible return of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) and what explanation will be given for Doctor Doom bearing a striking resemblance to Tony Stark, despite the Russo brothers consistently suggesting that the connection isn’t what fans are expecting. That is, the most prominent theory continues to be that Doom is a Tony Stark variant, but there have now been multiple comments to the contrary. However, perhaps the biggest question of all is who is going to die in the movie, as Doomsday is almost certainly going to claim some key characters’ lives.

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There are concerns about several different characters, from Loki, which only truly became a worry after some recent comments from Tom Hiddleston, to Steve Rogers, especially because the Russos have now confirmed that he caused Doomsday by staying in the past at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Yet, of the characters who seem likely to be on the chopping block, Sebastian Stan’s beloved character Bucky Barnes is, unfortunately, very high on that list. For months, in fact, fans have been increasingly concerned about Bucky’s possible fate in the film. While that will remain a secret until this December, Stan did just give an interview that reveals he wants to see Bucky’s story continue beyond Doomsday, perhaps hinting that Bucky will live after all—but one of his ideas in particular is nevertheless going to prove very controversial.

Sebastian Stan Has a Surprising Role in Mind for Bucky

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Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused show, Stan addressed other areas of Bucky’s story that he would like to explore, and two ideas in particular came up. First, Horowitz and Stan discussed Stan’s interest in a project that explores Bucky’s “lost years” (meaning the years he was brainwashed by Hydra), which is something that Stan has mentioned before. About that idea, Stan said, “I always bring it up.” Quickly following that comment was Stan’s much more surprising second idea, though, and that’s the possibility of Bucky becoming Captain America. “Even the Captain America thing, I bring it up. I’m like, whatever. Sorry, Anthony [Mackie]. I’m like whatever, let’s go,” Stan said.

He continued, “I’m just saying. I’m ready, man. And I’m just saying, but I’m at that sweet spot, where I can still do some of it…You start to think, you go, okay, it’s really more in terms of just the action bits that you want to do, but it’s hard because I was there for, like, in my humble opinion, you know, I loved the films that I was in. I mean, Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame. It was an unbelievable time. So, I’m so biased I guess, or I’m so protective of it, in a way. And I do feel like the evolution of the character was right. I don’t think it should have gone differently than it did. I never have any idea about what it is that they want to do, but I still feel that there’s something about this character that hasn’t totally yet been completed, and I think they know it.”

Stan didn’t clarify who “they” referred to, although he seems to have meant Marvel/Disney. He also joked, “Maybe we’ve completed it in this one,” meaning Doomsday, but he did laugh afterwards. Either way, it’s fascinating that the idea that definitely got the most air time between the two, at least in terms of this interview, is the one about Bucky becoming Captain America. That would undoubtedly be incredibly controversial. For one, as Stan mentioned with his reference to Mackie, Sam Wilson is supposed to be the new Captain America, yet the fanbase hasn’t always treated him as such. That alone would cause tensions, undoubtedly, but Bucky would also represent technically the third Cap post-Steve Rogers, as John Walker also had a run at the title previously.

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Even so, both Stan and Bucky have massive support within the MCU fanbase, and there are likely those who would support this, controversy and all. If it means Bucky survives Doomsday, too, then it would likely only get that much more support. Whether Marvel would actually do that is another question; it seems most likely that they wouldn’t want to undermine Mackie’s time as Cap.

What do you think? Would you want to see Bucky become the new Captain America? Share your thoughts below.