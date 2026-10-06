“Insanely Cool” Doomsday Popcorn Bucket Photos Reveal The MCU’s Craziest Theater Swag

With a major movie release—whether that’s Marvel, DC, Star Wars, or something else—the primary focus is, of course, going to be on the movie itself. In the case of Avengers: Doomsday, that means all of the many questions that have been raised by the Doomsday trailers, teasers, and interviews with the cast, in addition to what the added Avengers: Endgame Encore scenes hinted about what is to come. From characters who might currently be unannounced potentially appearing to (finally) an explanation for why Robert Downey Jr. is playing Doctor Doom and whether that means he’s a Tony Stark variant, there are so many fascinating questions that fans are hoping to get the answers to with Doomsday.

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However, while the movie itself might be the focus, there are all sorts of reasons why a massive movie debut is so exciting, and one of them is absolutely the merch that comes out along with the film. While that might mean things like LEGO sets or Funko Pops!, etc., it also absolutely includes the popcorn buckets and soda cups that consistently get released with new movies—and, if the rumors are true, Doomsday has a chance to be the franchise’s very best to date. Specifically, circulating online are images of a Doctor Doom popcorn bucket with glowing green eyes that, presumably, opens up to reveal the popcorn and a soda cup that shows Doom sitting on his throne, with the Avengers “A” in the background. Already, they’ve gotten plenty of attention online, although it hasn’t yet been confirmed that these are real. In the age of AI, it can be tricky to know without a clear confirmation, but it’s already apparent that, if they are real, fans are going to be hunting for them.

First look at the ‘AVENGERS DOOMSDAY’ popcorn bucket & drink cup.



(Source: @Cinemark) pic.twitter.com/1HKgIAsvUi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 6, 2026

MCU Fans Are Already Obsessing Over This Doomsday Swag

Image Courtesy of Marvel

It will be truly disappointing if the popcorn bucket and soda cup aren’t real, because fans are already clamoring to get them. One X post sharing the images is full of comments to that effect, with one commenter writing, “Need that Doom head tremendously,” and another saying, “This popcorn bucket just unlocked a whole new level of Marvel madness DOOMSDAY looks absolutely WILD.” Yet another hilarious comment reads, “Scooping popcorn out of Doctor Doom’s head is the only way any of us are beating him, and I’m absolutely counting it as a win. Take my money.” For now, these seem to be rumors alone, but the excitement over the photos is real, and hopefully that translates to excitement over the movie as well.

Some in the comments are already grumbling about the enthusiastic response to this merch and, really, enthusiasm over Doomsday in general, but this has legitimately begun to feel like exactly the event that the MCU needs right now. Yes, Spider-Man: Brand New Day found massive success, which is fantastic, but this is an Avengers movie. Getting audiences united in their excitement over this film is arguably critical, especially heading into Avengers: Secret Wars next. If the response to this popcorn bucket and soda cup are any indication, though, there are plenty of excited fans—let’s just hope the photos are real.

Would you snag this popcorn bucket and soda cup if they’re real? Share your thoughts down below.