Secret Invasion Fan Poster Questions Trust in the Upcoming Marvel Series

Marvel Studios has been so busy with their Phase 5 film slate that they haven't released any Disney+ series for the year as yet. It was recently revealed that Secret Invasion will premiere on the streaming service next month, and that announcement came with an action-packed new trailer. From everything we've seen from Secret Invasion, it focuses on the idea of trust and will more than likely capitalize on that, giving it the potential to become an instant classic for Marvel Studios. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Venomhology created a new poster that gives you the idea that you can't trust anything about Secret Invasion. In the fan poster, we see all of the series' characters as Skrulls, with the tagline "Who do you trust?".

You can check out the fan art below.

What is Secret Invasion about?

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Kevin Feige on Marvel's Upcoming Secret Invasion Series

Earlier this month during the upfronts, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the release dates for Loki Season 2 and their Hawkeye spinoff series Echo. But he also teased the upcoming Secret Invasion by labeling it a "twisty political thriller". You can check out his full remarks below.

"Today, I'm going to give a look at three Marvel series for Disney+," Feige revealed. "As some of you may remember, I was at this event last year when Sam Jackson came to talk about his new show, Secret Invasion, and now we're just one month away from the June 21st debut of this twisty political thriller."

Secret Invasion premieres June 21st on Disney+.

What do you think about the Secret Invasion fan poster? Are you excited for Marvel's next big series?