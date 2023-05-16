Loki Season 2 Release Date Revealed by Marvel

Loki Season 2 has a release date of October 6, 2023, on Disney+. The official release date revealed was made by Marvel Studios today, with the notable distinction that Loki will "start streaming October 6, 2023," while Marvel's Echo series will release all of its episodes (binge-watch style) on November 9th.

Loki star Owen Wilson had previously let it sliop that Season 2 would be premiering in the vincity of this now-official release date: "I guess they have kind of a little shot of Tom Hiddleston and I and Jonathan Majors from Loki season two, and I think that's coming out end of the summer or September," Wilson said when the Loki teaser in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was first revealed.

Wilson has also gone on record saying Loki Season 2 wil "get very wild."

Loki Season 2 Cast

(Photo: Marvel)

Loki Season 2 will see Tom Hiddleston entering his thirteenth year of playing the lovable God of Mischief onscreen. Also returning are Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), and Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15). New additions to the Loki Season 2 cast include recent Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

It's already been confirmed that Marvel's Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors WILL appear in Loki Season 2, despite the massive controversy over multiple alleged incidents of domestic violence. Major's attorneys have maintained his innocence in all these matters.

However, as of writing this Marvel Studios launched an upfront presentation with a Loki Season 2 trailer that does NOT feature Jonathan Majors. Take that how you will.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Loki Season 1 ended with Loki being stranded in an alternate reality, which is apparently ruled by Kang. Loki's female variant Sophie killed the Kang variant (He Who Remains) who was keeping the Sacred Timeline intact, opening the Marvel Multiverse to the machinations of the Council of Kangs.

It seems in Season 2 Loki and Mobius will be on a hunt for a way to stop Kang – possibly recruiting more of his own variants against him, in order to restore what He Who Remains achieved with the Sacred Timeline. Loki's efforts could turn out to be key, by the time the Council of Kangs and its threat culminate in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Loki Season 2 premieres on DIsney+ on October 6th.