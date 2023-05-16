Marvel's Echo is finally headed to Disney+ — and it will be breaking format along with it. On Tuesday afternoon, Marvel Studios announced that all episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 29th, as opposed to episodes being released on a weekly basis. This comes after the sophomore season of Marvel's Loki will begin debuting on Friday, October 6th.

This makes Echo the first Marvel Studios Disney+ series to release in a binge model, after every previous show within the franchise has typically had a multi-episode premiere, followed by a weekly release model leading up to its season or series finale.

A new season of #Loki starts streaming October 6, 2023.

All episodes of #Echo drop November 29, 2023. pic.twitter.com/jQq2xdbuiV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 16, 2023

What is Echo about?

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

"I grew up not seeing anyone that looked like me on the screen, so now this generation will be able to have someone — a person of color who's deaf — that they can see," Cox explained in an interview late last year. "So having this authentic representation is amazing."

"You will see, once she leaves New York, she's faced with some issues," Cox revealed. "So she goes to Oklahoma, where she originally lives. She will try to find the definition of family and community and what it means to her, because she's been alone for so long. So she wants to try to get back involved with her family, and connect with her Indigenous roots as well."

