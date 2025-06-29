Why the Most Hated Chucky Movie Is Actually the Best

The Child’s Play franchise pushes the limits of what a toy-turned-serial killer story looks like. From romantic relationships to technological advancements, the series continues to devise new and inventive ways to stay fresh, making it a beloved favorite among fans. Although many of the films are enjoyed by fans, critics have not always been keen on them. Seed of Chucky is one that both critics and audiences find themselves liking the least, holding the worst IMDb score in the series, as well as one of the lowest audience scores on Letterboxd and Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s silly nature, as well as its new direction in the story, divided audiences in ways the other Child’s Play films have not.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the lackluster reception, the film takes everything that is great about the franchise and turns it into the best film in the series. Whether it’s the unique take on sexuality or the balls-to-the-wall storyline, Seed of Chucky does so much to stand out among the seven other films in the series.

Why Seed of Chucky Is the Best Child’s Play Movie

The big reason why Seed of Chucky stands tall among the other entries in the franchise is the inclusion of Glen, voiced by Billy Boyd. Not only does Boyd put on a relentlessly entertaining performance, but the character of Glen adds much nuance to the series that was not present before. The Child’s Play franchise rarely ever tries to promote a message, solely focusing on entertainment. Seed of Chucky successfully manages to do both, touching upon ideas of legacy and sexuality through the lens of a doll struggling to make their parents proud while also providing silly entertainment for the casual fan.

Glen’s split personality fits perfectly with the themes of identity and sexuality explored in the film. The aggressive nature of their counterpart, Glenda, makes for a compelling antagonist as it expresses Glen’s anger with himself.

Not only do they act as external representations of Glen’s internal issues of gender, but they also express director Don Mancini’s journey toward the film. After crafting the script for the past four films, Seed of Chucky sees Mancini’s first time in the director’s chair. Mancini could only do so much in the screenplay, but being the director gave him full creative freedom. This parallels Glen’s arc to a tee as he struggles to express his full self, making for an introspective experience unlike anything the series has put out so far.

The film also has an incredible sense of humor. Despite tackling serious issues of identity, the film is not afraid to get silly. The banter between Tiffany and Chucky has always been one of the standout elements of the series. Still, their back and forth in Seed of Chucky is easily the funniest, with Chucky’s hatred toward Glen providing for many of the film’s standout moments. There are also many moments of convenience for the characters when they deal with a conflict, and the movie plays it as a punchline of a joke in the most perfect manner.

One of the big complaints about Seed of Chucky is its visual effects. The visual effects are not as strong as they should be, but it is done purposefully. Similar to Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker, the visual effects add a charm to the film that didn’t exist in previous entries. As other entries attempted to hone in on the horror side, Seed of Chucky is very interested in finding new ways to entertain the audience, and it does so in the most successful way possible.

The film has some elements of horror, but it mostly plays as a satirical comedy. Having a toy turn into a serial killer is scary on the surface, but it can only go so far, and Seed of Chucky completely understands this. By shifting to a different genre, the film can find new and inventive ways to carry on this decade-spanning franchise.

The Ambition and Violence of Seed of Chucky Makes it a Necessary Watch for Movie Fans

Even without the genre shifts, Seed of Chucky is easily the most ambitious project of the franchise. Not only does Jennifer Tilly return as Chucky’s wife, Tiffany, but she also plays herself in the film. Playing dual roles, especially when one character is herself, almost always leads to failure, but Tilly’s ability to jump between roles makes for an extremely fun and unpredictable experience that contributes to the film’s metacommentary on identity.

Like most horror franchises, one of the big draws of the Child’s Play series is its kills, and Seed of Chucky fully delivers. From sulfuric acid to wire decapitations, there are tons of fun kills that will leave audiences satisfied. They may not be on any all-time great kills list, but they serve the movie in the best way possible.

Seed of Chucky may not be as well-received as other films in the franchise, but its ability to take the series in a new direction, as well as its thematically dense look at identity, makes for a worthwhile experience that stands tall above the other entries. With a new Chucky movie on the way, it’s a crime that the series failed to bring back the humor and entertainment of this film, as there is truly nothing else like it, even outside the horror genre.

Seed of Chucky is available to stream on Peacock.