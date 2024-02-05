Child's Play Creator Don Mancini Teases Plan for Chucky in Space

As fans wait for the second half of Chucky Season Three to begin airing, franchise creator Don Mancini has one of the property's most drastic ideas brewing yet. According to Mancini, he has an idea on how to get the show's titular murderous doll in space. The only thing the writer wonders is if that's something fans of the show really desire.

"Everyone's asking me that question! So, MY question is, 'Do you want him to go to space?' Do you personally want him to go? If there's enough of a demand for that, eventually – I don't know how quickly – I have an idea for that," Mancini told ScreenRant at Sunday's 51st Annual Saturn Awayds.

Is Chucky actually going to space?

It's not the first time Mancini has spoken about the idea, with the filmmaker telling us in 2021 it's something he thinks would work due to the character's genre-blending roots in both horror and comedy.

"I don't think I've ever come up with like, 'Oh, Chucky couldn't possibly go there.' I don't think so," Mancini said at the time. "And I think one of the great things about Chucky is that he's such a versatile character and we've found that he operates successfully in all kinds of different tones and sub genres, whether it's horror, or comedy, places in-between. So I think as a character he's versatile enough and appealing enough and interesting enough that he could probably go anywhere even into outer space. Which is the one thing I think once I jokingly said something about sending Chucky into space, although I do think it would be a fun movie."

Mancini then went on to admit he feels the trope is one that's already a bit tired.

Mancini added, "Yeah. I mean, I think 'X Goes to Space' is usually a barometer for jumping the shark. But I mean, who wouldn't want to see Chucky in a little space suit with a helmet, sort of like floating?"

The first two seasons of Chucky are now streaming in their entirety on Peacock, as are the first four episodes of Season Three.