Devon Sawa Says He’d “Bet the House” We’ll Get More Chucky

You can’t keep a good killer doll down. Despite the recent cancellation of the Chucky television series after three seasons, star Devon Sawa remains optimistic about the franchise’s future. Speaking to Forbes while promoting his new slasher film Heart Eyes, the horror veteran expressed strong confidence in Chucky’s return, noting the character’s merchandising power. The actor, who portrayed multiple characters across the show’s three-season run, also expressed his desire to continue being a part of the franchise, although he admitted to being unsure about his involvement in future projects due to changes in the production team. Sawa’s enthusiasm for the series is evident, as he considers it one of the projects he is most proud of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If I was in Vegas, I’d bet the house that you’re going see some more Chucky stuff,” Sawa declared. “It sells a lot of t-shirts, cereal, and lunch boxes, so one way or another, we’re getting more Chucky content.”

Sawa’s confidence isn’t unfounded. Even before SYFY and USA Network axed the series due to budget concerns, franchise creator Don Mancini had been developing a new film project. In March 2024, Mancini told ComicBook that he was “in the early stages of working on a new Chucky movie,” while also pursuing other projects.

The movie, which would be the first theatrical Chucky release since 2017’s Cult of Chucky, remains in early development with no estimated release window for 2025. While plot details are scarce, Mancini has teased that the film “would work in tandem with the show” while being “its own distinct thing.”

Sawa, who played five different characters across the series’ three seasons, hopes to return but acknowledges uncertainty.

“Am I going to be in it? I hope so. I have not heard one way or another,” he shared with Forbes. “I think there’s a changing of the guard as far as producers and whatnot. I don’t know the full story. They don’t tell me a lot. I hope and pray that I go back because it is, along with Final Destination and Idle Hands and the Stan video, one of those projects that I put up on the shelf, and I’m very proud of.”

The series ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, with the three main characters trapped in marionette puppet bodies while both Chucky and Tiffany remained at large. While this setup seemed primed for a fourth season, fans may need to look to future film projects for resolution.

Mancini hasn’t ruled out bold directions for the franchise, including potential crossovers. USA Today reports that the creator has expressed interest in pairing Chucky with other horror icons, including Freddy Krueger and newer threats like Annabelle or M3GAN.