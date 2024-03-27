New Chucky Movie Confirmed

As Chucky fans wait for season three of the series to return with its last four episodes, Chucky creator Don Mancini is already thinking about the future. After living on the big screen and in feature films for years, Chucky made the leap to TV just three years ago, and now he might be going back to movies. Speaking in an interview for the Scream Dreams Podcast, Mancini confirmed that he's in the early stages of working on a new Chucky movie. Further details about when that might happen or if this development now means that the Chucky TV series won't be returning for more episodes was not confirmed.

"Like anyone in this business I want to do more things," Mancini said when answering a question about future projects. "I mean at this point though if it's only Chucky I'm totally cool with that. I have other things I want to do. I'm working on a new pilot I'm also actually in the early stages of working on a new Chucky movie. At this point my my goal is just to keep working, whatever keeps me working I'm very happy."

Longtime Chucky fans know that even though every new chapter in the horror franchise is welcoming to newcomers, there is an extensive continuity that goes back all the way to 1988's Child's Play. That's due in large part to the fact that Don Mancini not only wrote every movie in the franchise but directed two of them and has been the showrunner on the TV series since it started. That in mind, whatever form this new Chucky movie takes, and how it may or may not effect the future of the Chucky TV series, one thing is certain, the story will continue in some form and the canon will remain.

The first film in the Chucky franchise introduced Brad Dourif as Charles Lee Ray and kicked off the series in epic fashion. Child's Play was followed by Child's Play 2 and Child's Play 3, with all three movies released in less than three years. Chucky would return after that in 1998's Bride of Chucky, which was followed by Seed of Chucky in 2004, and the direct-to-video movies Curse of Chucky in 2014 and Cult of Chucky in 2017. All seven of these movies lead directly to the three seasons of the Chucky TV series that is currently airing. All in all there are seven movies and three seasons of TV that have continued the story of Chucky, and we don't talk about the 2019 Child's Play remake.

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.