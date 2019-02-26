‘Hellboy’ Actress Opens Up About Her Struggles With MS in Touching Interview

On Sunday, Hellboy‘s Selma Blair stunned fans with a triumphant first public appearance since revealing her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis last year. Now, the actress is opening up about her struggles with the debilitating disease in a touching new interview.

Speaking with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts in an interview that was filmed ahead of her Oscars night appearance, Blair revealed that she had unwittingly been dealing with the debilitating symptoms of an MS flare since the birth of her son, Arthur, but had difficulty getting doctors to take her seriously. When she finally received her diagnosis, Blair told Roberts that she cried, but they weren’t tears of fear. They were tears of relief.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I had tears. They weren’t tears of panic,” Blair said. “They were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control. And there was some relief in that.”

Blair revealed her MS diagnosis last November in a touching message on Instagram, thanking the crew on her Netflix series Another Life as well as her friends and others who have supported her.

“I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job,” Blair wrote. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

In the Good Morning America interview, Blair was candid in explaining that doing her best sometimes means having to accept that there are bad days, something she’s learned not to feel guilty about.

“You just have to. You can’t do it all,” she said. “It’s fine to feel really crappy. My son gets it, and now I’ve learned not to feel guilty.”

She’s also learned to be optimistic about her future while also accepting of her limitations. In the interview with Roberts, it’s apparent that Blair’s voice has been impacted by her current flare of the disease and while doctors have told the actress that she could potentially have up to 90 percent of her abilities back within a year thanks to treatment, she told Roberts that even if that’s not the case, she can still chat with her and it’s good enough.

“So this is to say, let’s meet again next year and see if I’m better,” Blair said. “If I’m not, and I can still have a conversation, that’s good enough. I want to see for other people, and I want to see for me, where I am.”

What do you think of Selma Blair’s interview? Let us know in the comments below.