Several Popular Movies Are Leaving Hulu in May
If you've got some movies saved up in your Hulu watchlist, you may want to start crossing some of them off before May arrives. On Monday, Hulu released the complete list of movies and shows hitting its lineup next month, as well as the list of films set to exit the service. Unfortunately, the latter list is longer than usual. There are a ton of movies leaving Hulu in May, some of which are incredibly popular.
Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are both set to exit Hulu at the end of May, which will certainly be frustrating for subscribers with kids. The service is also losing a couple of beloved Adam Sandler comedies in the form of Big Daddy and The Waterboy.
Other titles leaving in May include Nightmare Alley, The King's Man, Ford v Ferrari, Pretty Woman, Wall Street, Rio, That Thing You Do!, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and several others.
Here's the full list of movies leaving Hulu next month:
MAY 1
Nightmare Alley
Nightmare Alley (Black and White Version)
MAY 3
Passion of the Christ
MAY 6
Nekrotronic
MAY 7
Are We Done Yet?
MAY 10
Antlers
MAY 14
The China Hustle
Journey to the West
Monsters
Nymphomaniac Volume I
Nymphomaniac Volume II
Red Cliff
What Just Happened
Whose Streets?
MAY 15
Elysium
MAY 17
Alita: Battle Angel
Downhill
Ford v Ferrari
The Personal History of David Capperfield
Underwater
MAY 18
The King's Man
MAY 20
Ceremony
The Double
The Extra Man
FoodInc.
Good Day to Be Black and Sexy
Nobody Walks
Ondine
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza
Pusher I
Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands
Pusher III: I'm the Angel of Death
The Sacrament
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Synchronicity
MAY 21
Julia
MAY 24
The French Dispatch
MAY 27
The Book Thief
Three Identical Strangers
MAY 30
TAAF AAPI Heritage Heroes
MAY 31
30 Days of Night
A Madea Christmas
All the King's Men
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story
Amour
Anastasia
Another Earth
As Good as it Gets
Baby's Day Out
Big
Big Daddy
Black Swan
Broken Arrow
Brown Sugar
Cast Away
The Choice
Commando
Compadres
The Count of Monte Cristo
Dangerous Beauty
Dear John
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Diggers
Disturbing the Peace
Doctor Dolittle
Enemy of the State
Fight Club
Firehouse Dog
Forever My Girl
The Gallows
Go For It
Groundhog Day
High-rise
History of the World: Part 1
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Humpday
In Her Shoes
In the Cut
Kicking & Screaming
L.A. Confidential
Love and Basketball
Marmaduke
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Pretty Woman
Rio
Self/Less
Son of God
Takers
That Thing You Do!
There's Something About Mary
Third Person
Unstoppable
Waiting...
The Waterboy
Wall Street
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
When a Man Loves a Woman
Witless Protection