Several Popular Movies Are Leaving Hulu in May

If you've got some movies saved up in your Hulu watchlist, you may want to start crossing some of them off before May arrives. On Monday, Hulu released the complete list of movies and shows hitting its lineup next month, as well as the list of films set to exit the service. Unfortunately, the latter list is longer than usual. There are a ton of movies leaving Hulu in May, some of which are incredibly popular.

Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are both set to exit Hulu at the end of May, which will certainly be frustrating for subscribers with kids. The service is also losing a couple of beloved Adam Sandler comedies in the form of Big Daddy and The Waterboy.

Other titles leaving in May include Nightmare Alley, The King's Man, Ford v Ferrari, Pretty Woman, Wall Street, Rio, That Thing You Do!, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and several others.

Here's the full list of movies leaving Hulu next month:

MAY 1

Nightmare Alley

Nightmare Alley (Black and White Version)

MAY 3

Passion of the Christ

MAY 6

Nekrotronic

MAY 7

Are We Done Yet?

MAY 10

Antlers

MAY 14

The China Hustle

Journey to the West

Monsters

Nymphomaniac Volume I

Nymphomaniac Volume II

Red Cliff

What Just Happened

Whose Streets?

MAY 15

Elysium

MAY 17

Alita: Battle Angel

Downhill

Ford v Ferrari

The Personal History of David Capperfield

Underwater

MAY 18

The King's Man

MAY 20

Ceremony

The Double

The Extra Man

FoodInc.

Good Day to Be Black and Sexy

Nobody Walks

Ondine

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza

Pusher I

Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands

Pusher III: I'm the Angel of Death

The Sacrament

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Synchronicity

MAY 21

Julia

MAY 24

The French Dispatch

MAY 27

The Book Thief

Three Identical Strangers

MAY 30

TAAF AAPI Heritage Heroes

MAY 31

30 Days of Night

A Madea Christmas

All the King's Men

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story

Amour

Anastasia

Another Earth

As Good as it Gets

Baby's Day Out

Big

Big Daddy

Black Swan

Broken Arrow

Brown Sugar

Cast Away

The Choice

Commando

Compadres

The Count of Monte Cristo

Dangerous Beauty

Dear John

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Diggers

Disturbing the Peace

Doctor Dolittle

Enemy of the State

Fight Club

Firehouse Dog

Forever My Girl

The Gallows

Go For It

Groundhog Day

High-rise

History of the World: Part 1

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Humpday

In Her Shoes

In the Cut

Kicking & Screaming

L.A. Confidential

Love and Basketball

Marmaduke

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Pretty Woman

Rio

Self/Less

Son of God

Takers

That Thing You Do!

There's Something About Mary

Third Person

Unstoppable

Waiting...

The Waterboy

Wall Street

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

When a Man Loves a Woman

Witless Protection