Shang-Chi: New Social Media Post Could Hint at Filming Resuming Soon

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings could be heading back to production if the latest social media post from one of the stars is anything to go by. Florian Munteanu is an actor rumored to be in the movie and he just dropped an update on Instagram that he’s ready to get back to work after ten weeks in quarantine. Shang-Chi was filming in Australia before the coronavirus pandemic took a firm hold on the entire world. When production shutdown, it looked like it could severely impact the timeline of the film. But, now that news of filming possibly resuming soon is here, fans are trying to decipher exactly what is going on with the Marvel Studios feature. Munteanu is just fanning the flames here, whether he means to or not.

The actor wrote on Instagram, “Guess who’s back. Quarantine look after 10 weeks of isolating myself. Hope y’all are safe, time to get back to normal.”

Adding to the drama is the fact that both Simu Liu and Awkwafina liked the post and fans were ecstatic about that. At any rate, whenever the film can begin production again, it will be aiming for a May 7, 2021 release date instead of a February one. Marvel Studios had to knock it back a couple of months to account for the pandemic. Shang-Chi was one of the first productions to be hit by the virus. Back when this all started, fans feared that Destin Daniel Cretton had contracted the virus. Thankfully, the director tested negative, but it was still a scary moment for everyone involved. Production had barely started and there was this massive hurdle to overcome.

Tony Leun is supposed to join Awkwafina and Liu in the film as the “real Mandarin.” The Creed series star has also been rumored for the film as Munteanu is viewed as perfect for an underground fight tournament. If that happens, remains to be seen. But, Roy Lee, a producer on The LEGO Batman Movie and Godzilla vs. Kong told the Los Angeles Times that the prognosis is much sunnier than a month ago.

"Initially, when the shutdowns began, I feared that we would have to wait for a vaccine to be developed before any production would be back up and running. But now I’m optimistic that there will be a plan in place to allow for smaller-scale productions to start before a vaccine is developed," Lee speculated. "I believe that it will be one of the first studio productions that will start once we figure out the proper protocols that will ensure that the cast and crew are as safe, if not more, during production than they would have been pre-pandemic."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on May 7, 2021.

Are you hoping for more information on the movie this year? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.