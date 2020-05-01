Shang-Chi Set Video Reveals Simu Liu and Awkwafina Footage Before Coronavirus Shutdown

✖

Among the first major movie sets to be shutdown by the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus was Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Cameras stopped rolling on the highly anticipated new film in mid-March after it was feared director Destin Daniel Cretton had contracted the virus (thankfully the 41-year-old filmmaker tested negative). Production on the film had only been ongoing for a few weeks and now a new video from the set has arrived online that offers a fresh view of the film's production, including a first look at stars Simu Liu and Akwafina in what seems like a scene from early on in the film. Check it out below!

It's unclear when production will resume on the film but Marvel Studios has already delayed the film from its original 2021 release date. Shang-Chi was originally scheduled to arrive on February 12, 2021 and has since been delayed until May 7, 2021, the date previously taken by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which has been delayed all the way until March of 2022.

In addition to Liu and Awkwafina, Marvel Studios has only officially confirmed one other actor that will appear in the film with Tony Leung set to star as "The real Mandarin." It was previously reported that Creed 2 star Florian Munteanu was added to cast, seemingly pointing towards the ages-old theory of the movie including an underground fight tournament of sorts. Unfortunately thanks to the delays in production and release it could still be a while before we learn more official news about the movie.

@GraceRandolph Set footage from Shang Chi filming in Syd Australia, before Corona Virus. Seem to have Simu and Akwafina characters arriving at what seemed to be a “night club/hidden corporation facility” in China. #shangchi #bts #marvel #mcu pic.twitter.com/yReOiQAR8Z — chuckbass (@charlesbassf) April 27, 2020

It's unclear when things will get back on track for the film but one person eager to see it get back on track is Shang-Chi co-creator Jim Starlin. The comic scribe previously appeared in Avengers: Endgame, appearing since he co-created antagonist Thanos, but he'd like to return to the MCU in some capacity.

"Nothing yet," Starlin tells after being asked if he's got a cameo lined up. "I got to have my fingers crossed for Shang-Chi. I'd like to do a scene with Steve Englehart here somewhere, even if we're just sitting around in the background. But right now, everything's on hiatus with the virus. That poor production's had a hell of a time. First off Australia, all of Australia catches on fire and now this thing. So this is going to be a long project that I can't wait to see, whether I'm in it or not."

